Sugar prices to stay high in 2017

BUNDABERG'S record sugar crop has helped Queensland cane growers wrap up a long and testing harvest season where more than 34 million tonnes of sugarcane was sent to the state's 21 mills for crushing.



Canegrowers estimates that will be turned into at least 4.3 million tonnes of raw sugar worth around $2 billion when sold on the export and domestic markets.



"It's rare to have our harvesters still running into the festive season but this year our growers and contractors worked up to and past Christmas in six of our sugarcane growing regions," chairman Paul Schembri said.



"Canegrowers thanks them for their persistence and hard work.



"We are grateful too to the Transport and Main Roads Department which made staff available in the lead up to Christmas to process permits to allow the work to continue during what is usually a curfew period for heavy agricultural machinery on Queensland roads.



"We also have to acknowledge the travelling public which, through this busy time on regional highways, accommodated our large cane transport vehicles and took care around cane trains."



Wet weather in the usually dry winter months at the start of the crush in some key areas put the season behind schedule early.



The rain also meant the crop kept growing, increasing the estimated tonnage that needed to be harvested.



"Rain has been falling across most districts and we are looking forward to the 2017 season with optimism," Mr Schembri said.



"World sugar prices remain strong on predictions the market is sitting on an 8 million tonne global deficit."



"The only cloud on our horizon is the lack of collective Cane Supply Agreements for our members in Wilmar Sugar milling districts meaning the company is short around 14 million tonnes of cane for when it's mills start up again.



"Six of the seven milling companies operating in Queensland have negotiated commercial arrangements for the next season and we want nothing more than to see everyone's futures secured in this way."