Sugar news gets better and better

BUNDABERG Sugar's mills crushed 76,055 tonnes last week, bringing the season's total so far to 1,171,288 tonnes.

And with sugar prices continuing to trend upwards it's good news for farmers.

Bundaberg Sugar grower services officer Bruce Roberts said the crush this week was affected by a major stop due to a leaking boiler tube at Bingera and a prolonged maintenance stop where a bagasse conveyor belt had to be changed at Millaquin.

"The CCS average at both mills for the week was 14.40 units, down by 0.05 units on the previous week, and the season to date average was 13.77 units, Mr Roberts said.

"Bingera's weekly CCS average was 14.48 and Millaquin's was 14.32 units. The highest individual CCS recorded for week was 17.80 units from KQ228A plant cane, off a farm in Clayton.

"The Bundaberg mills are again recording the highest CCS season to date and once again, as at the end of week 16, we had the highest in the state,” Mr Roberts said.

He said sugar prices broke through the 23US cents per pound mark which will give growers excellent opportunities for forward pricing of future crops.