Sugar mill smashes 120-year record

THE one million tonne milestone was reached at the Isis Central Sugar Mill during Week 17 in spectacular style, when the 100% Australian, Grower owned Sugar Mill located near Childers processed a record weekly throughput of 72,950.59 tonnes of sugarcane.

This is the highest weekly throughput in the company's 120 year history.

The process of taking sugar cane from the paddock, manufacturing into raw sugar and delivering the product to the Bundaberg Port involves many stakeholders and the 168 hour weekly record was conditional upon many factors.

It required quality cane being supplied by the growers, precision harvesting by the harvesting sector, scheduled transport by the logistics team and accurate processing by the dedicated workforce at the Isis Mill, before it finally made its way into the storage facility at the Port to await transport to the end refinery customer.

The previous weekly record throughput of 72,383 tonnes had been in place since the week ending 17th August 2007. The new record throughput pushed the year to date figure of cane processed for the 2016 season at Isis Mill to 1,022,914.64 tonnes.

The 2016 season estimate continued to rise and is now estimated to be 1,333,350 tonnes of sugar cane. This equates to around 310,000 tonnes of cane remaining to be harvested and the Mill is still on target to finish crushing in mid to late November.

Weekly raw sugar manufacturing was also a production record with the most sugar produced in the company's 120 year history. 11,011 tonnes of raw sugar was supplied to the Bulk Sugar Terminal at the Bundaberg Port this week.

Cane quality parameters for the week improved slightly over the previous week and were recorded as 14.31% Fibre with the Ash component now 1.62%. The downward trend is pleasing and reflects the increased awareness amongst all stakeholders to the impacts extraneous matter has on sugar recovery.

The cane variety Q240 continues to dominate cane supply with 19,215 tonnes supplied this week. The variety Q208 was also supplied in large quantities with 15,007 tonnes supplied for a very impressive weekly average of 15.60 units of CCS.

The weekly CCS reached 14.95 units and the year to date figure is now recorded as 13.76 units. The highest individual CCS recorded for the week was 17.33 units which came from a red soil grower located at North Isis who supplied the variety Q208.