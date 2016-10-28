30°
News

Sugar mill smashes 120-year record

John Gorringe, CEO, Isis Central Sugar Mill Co | 28th Oct 2016 11:15 AM
RECORDS SMASHED: Danny Fewquandie, who retired from work at the Isis Sugar Mill earlier this year, said the amount of cane processed at the mill was growing every year.
RECORDS SMASHED: Danny Fewquandie, who retired from work at the Isis Sugar Mill earlier this year, said the amount of cane processed at the mill was growing every year. Jodie Dixon BIT101215Mill06x

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE one million tonne milestone was reached at the Isis Central Sugar Mill during Week 17 in spectacular style, when the 100% Australian, Grower owned Sugar Mill located near Childers processed a record weekly throughput of 72,950.59 tonnes of sugarcane.

This is the highest weekly throughput in the company's 120 year history.

The process of taking sugar cane from the paddock, manufacturing into raw sugar and delivering the product to the Bundaberg Port involves many stakeholders and the 168 hour weekly record was conditional upon many factors.

It required quality cane being supplied by the growers, precision harvesting by the harvesting sector, scheduled transport by the logistics team and accurate processing by the dedicated workforce at the Isis Mill, before it finally made its way into the storage facility at the Port to await transport to the end refinery customer.

The previous weekly record throughput of 72,383 tonnes had been in place since the week ending 17th August 2007. The new record throughput pushed the year to date figure of cane processed for the 2016 season at Isis Mill to 1,022,914.64 tonnes.

ISIS SUGAR MILL: Paul Nicol Photo: Jodie Dixon / Isis Town & Country
ISIS SUGAR MILL: Paul Nicol Photo: Jodie Dixon / Isis Town & Country Jodie Dixon BIT

The 2016 season estimate continued to rise and is now estimated to be 1,333,350 tonnes of sugar cane. This equates to around 310,000 tonnes of cane remaining to be harvested and the Mill is still on target to finish crushing in mid to late November.

Weekly raw sugar manufacturing was also a production record with the most sugar produced in the company's 120 year history. 11,011 tonnes of raw sugar was supplied to the Bulk Sugar Terminal at the Bundaberg Port this week.

Cane quality parameters for the week improved slightly over the previous week and were recorded as 14.31% Fibre with the Ash component now 1.62%. The downward trend is pleasing and reflects the increased awareness amongst all stakeholders to the impacts extraneous matter has on sugar recovery.

The cane variety Q240 continues to dominate cane supply with 19,215 tonnes supplied this week. The variety Q208 was also supplied in large quantities with 15,007 tonnes supplied for a very impressive weekly average of 15.60 units of CCS.

The weekly CCS reached 14.95 units and the year to date figure is now recorded as 13.76 units. The highest individual CCS recorded for the week was 17.33 units which came from a red soil grower located at North Isis who supplied the variety Q208.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  agriculture cane isis central mill sugar

Inquest delivers answers but families continue to fight for justice

Inquest delivers answers but families continue to fight for...

THE families of two Bundaberg cyclists killed in separate incidents have spoken out following the joint inquest into the deaths.

Detective says murder most complex he's investigated

VICTIM: Gary John Ryan was murdered on August 23.

Five people now charged over gruesome killing

Three Rs with a difference during Day for Daniel

DAY FOR DANIEL: St Mary's Catholic Primary School students, including Ella Belluz, Oliver Boge, Ava Gardiner and Damon Broughton, will dress in red today.

Students across region to wear red today

Sugar mill smashes 120-year record

RECORDS SMASHED: Danny Fewquandie, who retired from work at the Isis Sugar Mill earlier this year, said the amount of cane processed at the mill was growing every year.

Isis Mill hit its highest weekly throughput in the company's history

Local Partners

A Bundy West prep teacher prepares to bid farewell

BUNDABERG West Prep teacher Heather Robinson is an icon who will be sadly missed as she retires at the end of this year.

Principal pleased with top marks, teacher commitment

EDUCATION: North Bundaberg State High School year 12 students Jacob Watson, Georgia Pritchard and Angus Ethell have chosen to complete their senior studies. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

School celebrates important role teachers play

Foot stomping, eclectic gig coming to Bucca

GIG: 8 Ball Aitken will play at Bucca Hotel this weekend.

Blues artist plays at Bucca Hotel

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Queensland's oldest pipe band needs your support

ALL THINGS CELTIC: The Bundaberg Caledonian Pipe Band is coming to the Moncrieff.

"Keep Bundaberg's Scottish band entertaining for many more years”

Orlando Bloom 'buried' Katy Perry in birthday flowers

Orlando Bloom 'buried' Katy Perry in birthday flowers

Orlando Bloom showered his girlfriend Katy Perry with enough flowers to bury her in, as he couldn't spend her 32nd birthday with her as he was filming in China.

MacBook fires up: New "touchbar" will include emojis

COULD emojis help the MacBook again deliver a laptop revolution?

Angus T. Jones got miserable on Two and a Half Men

Child star's misery while shooting 'Two and a Half Men'

Bachelorette shock: "This isn't how it's supposed to go!"

Georgia Love pictured in a scene from The Bachelorette finale.

GEORGIA chooses Lee and leaves Matty J heartbroken.

Radio presenter's shocking joke about Dreamworld victims

Images from the scene after four people died on a ride at Dreamworld at the Gold Coast

Radio host taken off air after tactless Dreamworld joke

The Bachelorette fans rally around devastated Matty J

The Bachelorette runner-up Matty Johnson.

CALLS for reality dating show's runner-up to be the next Bachelor.

The Bachelorette finale: Georgia declares her love for Lee

Georgia Love with The Bachelorette winner Lee Elliott.

MATTY J left heartbroken in emotional grand final.

HOT LOCATION! HOT PRICE! BRAND NEW IN CENTRAL BARGARA!

3/43 SEE STREET, Bargara 4670

Unit 2 2 1 ONLY $350,000!

HOT PROPERTY FOR A HOT PRICE! YOU JUST CAN'T GET SOMETHING BRAND NEW FOR $350,000 THIS CLOSE TO THE WATER!! Just completed in Central Bargara, get in quick for...

4 BEDROOM RESIDENCE PLUS 1 BEDROOM FLAT

33 Water Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 5 3 3 $225,000

Don't judge a book by its cover, this property is very deceiving and will certainly surprise those who inspect with its size and potential. Located on a 1,012m2...

PEACEFUL 5 ACRES ONLY 10 MINS TO TOWN

33 BLAIRS ROAD, Sharon 4670

House 3 1 5 $330,000

Looking for a quiet lifestyle property to grow your own fruit and veges or keep a horse? This pretty as a picture' 5 acre property at Sharon could just be the one...

TOP FLOOR APARTMENT WITH SCENIC OUTLOOK

9-6 McDougall Street, Bargara 4670

Unit 3 2 1 Offers Over...

Situated on the 3rd level in Beach Break apartments overlooking reserved pastoral land and park land, the complex offers a relaxing and tranquil living environment...

BOXES TICKED

10 Schulte Street, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 5 $419,000

When asking a buyer what they are looking for, the answer often includes easy access to a double shed, 4 bedrooms, 2 living areas, double attached garage, outdoor...

4.94 ACRES OF PEACE AND SERENITY WITH 12m x 7m SHED

535 Moorlands Road, Meadowvale 4670

House 3 1 4 $387,500 NEG

This is the ideal lifestyle property if you are looking to downsize and want to get away from the hustle and bustle and enjoy a fantastic rural outlook with quiet...

THE IDEAL VILLA COMPLEX - YOU WILL LOVE LIVING HERE

17 / 6 Miller Street, Norville 4670

Unit 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Ideally located in the private, secure and well maintained complex "Palm Garden Villas" is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom villa situated just a short walking...

BIGGER THAN IT LOOKS!

79 FE WALKER ST, Kepnock 4670

House 4 1 1 $225,000

A spacious 4 bedroom brick home with large separate lounge and dining spaces. Very motivated owner, must be sold! * Hardwood timber floors throughout bedrooms and...

GREAT VALUE HERE

6 Letinic Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 2 $269,000

Situated in popular Millbank close to hospitals, major shopping, Schools and the C.B.D sits this neat and tidy low set brick and tile home. The home offers 3...

2.01 ha + 4 BEDROOMS + MODERN KITCHEN AND BATHROOM + 9m x 6m SHED

1261 Gin Gin Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 1 5 OFFERS OVER...

Located just 9km approx. from the CBD GPO and situated on 4.9 acres (2.01ha) is this 4 bedroom brick residence ideal for those looking for serenity, ample shed...

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Drop in rental vacancies for Bundaberg

ALL OVER: The decline was across the state.

Encouraging signs for market

6 houses in Gympie under $200,000

$170, 000, 9 Norman St, Gympie

These Gympie houses are perfect for investors or first home-buyers

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance