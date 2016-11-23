Sugar crush ends on a high after a delayed start

COMEBACK: Millaquin Mill was damaged in a fire in June, just days before the crush was due to start.

AFTER a rough start to the sugar season, Millaquin and Bingera mills are preparing for the end of the crush.

If it stays dry and sunny Millaquin will finish on Sunday and Bingera a week later on December 5.

Bundaberg Sugar operations general manager David Pickering said after a fire at Millaquin and rain delays early in the season, harvesting had progressed smoothly with good mill performance.

"Cane yields and prices have been also been very good,” he said.

"The crop is well over 100,000 tonnes more than original estimate and based on grower estimates of cane left to crush we expect to be close to 1.8 million tonnes by season end.”

This compares to 1.74m tonnes last year and an average of 1.58m tonnes for the last five years.

He said the company was on track to achieving its goal of 2 million tonnes a season.

Mr Pickering said the season's sugar content average was 14.1 units, less than normal for Bundaberg, but the highest in Queensland on latest figures.