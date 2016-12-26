Submit your summer photos for chance to win a camera

IT'S summer, so let's celebrate.

We've launched our annual reader photograph competition - and we're ready to give a feature-packed Nikon Key Mission 170 camera, worth $579, to one lucky reader.

Simply take a photograph that best expresses what summer means to you and send it to us. Could it be any easier?

Last year, Shannon Boston won our competition with this picture above.

Our judge said "I like the tight composition, the contrast between the beach and the blue sky and the distant figures in the background".

Over the duration of the competition, we got hundreds of pictures and some were so good they made the front page.

Can you get there this time?

Get your camera, or your phone, out and get snapping.

You can enter by our website: news-mail.com.au/iamsummer - or via email: editorial@news-mail.com.au.