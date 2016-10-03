Stunning Bundaberg singer Ruby's sassy X Factor audition

Ruby Mills pictured after her successful audition on The X Factor.

THE new season of The X Factor has only just begun and already Bundaberg singer Ruby Mills has been labelled a potential dark horse of the reality singing competition.

The 24-year-old fishmonger made a lasting impression on the show's three superstar coaches tonight with her rendition of Paloma Faith's Can't Rely On You.

"It's a very bold song," Ruby told the NewsMail.

"I just thought it's very strong and has got a lot of character to it. The song has such a funky beat I thought it would be good for the crowd. When you listen to that song you can't help but move."

Iggy Azalea praised her performance as "sassy".

"You're so sassy," Azalea said.

"My favourite thing about this competition is when somebody walks out on this stage and something entirely unexpected comes out of their body and just electrifies everybody and I felt like you did that just now."

Adam Lambert said she had "dark horse vibes" and Guy Sebastian told Ruby she had all of the ingredients necessary to do well on the show.

Ruby said she pulled off the confident performance thanks to a wealth of on-stage experience she has built up since the age of 16.

"I've never in my life had problems with nerves and I don't know why but I'm so grateful for it," she said.

How fun is Ruby!?!? Can you please be my best friend already? #xfactorau — Annita Katee (@AnnitaKatee) October 3, 2016

"Stepping on to that stage I was a little bit nervous, but that was mainly because you're being judged on every move as soon as you step foot on that stage.

"It was more thrilling to me than nerve racking."

Host Jason Dundas described the Bundaberg talent as one of the stand-outs of tonight's premiere episode.

"Ruby's incredible. She's just a raw talent and she's one of the ones who kind of surprises you," he said.

"She just stops the room; she's a bit of a stunner."

Ruby will now progress to the Boot Camp round, where she'll have to impress the judges with an a-capella performance.

The X Factor continues tomorrow at 7.30pm on Channel 7.