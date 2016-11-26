Students rewarded for reading efforts

CHILDERS State School students have been rewarded for their reading efforts in the 2016 Premier's Reading Challenge this month.



Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett visited the school to present special certificates of achievement to students who participated in the challenge.



To encourage students to continue on in their reading journey, Mr Bennett also gifted challenge participants with books written by a local author.



More than 40 students from Prep to Year Four received an illustrated children's book written by Bargara author, Jedidah Morley.

"Jedidah's books are truly special. Her latest book, You're Different Jemima, encourages children to embrace and celebrate their individuality," he said.

"It's nice to be able to not only support a local author, but reward students with a book that has such an important message."

Mr Bennett said the Premier's Reading Challenge was not a competition, but an initiative aimed to improve literacy and encourage children to engage in reading for pleasure and learning.



"The Premier's Reading Challenge helps improve literacy by encouraging children to read a range of different books, helping to exercise young imaginations and open up a world of facts and figures," he said.

"Fostering a love of reading helps set children up for a lifetime of learning."

15 schools in the Burnett electorate participated in this year's Premier's Reading Challenge.

Mr Bennett congratulated keen readers from across the Burnett region who took part in the reading challenge this year.

"It's fantastic so see so many children in the Burnett and across Queensland taking up the challenge this year," Mr Bennett said.

"Reading is a habit best formed while young which brings a lifetime of enhanced educational opportunities and imaginative adventure.

"It's great to see so many young ones taking a keen interest and exploring the world through the pages of quality books."

To learn more about Jedidah Morley's books, visit: www.empoweringresources.com.au.

