Students graduate high school, get uni offers on same day

EARLY BIRDS: Bundaberg North State High School graduands Xanthe Schulte, Kiara Heiniger, Samantha Fincher, Georgia Boswyk and Brittani Fogarty (not pictured) have received early offers from the University of the Sunshine Coast.

THE painstaking wait for university offers has begun for Bundaberg North State High School's Class of 2016 after graduating yesterday.

Five students, however, have been able to skip the torment after receiving early offers from the University of the Sunshine Coast.

Kiara Heiniger will be studying a dual degree - a Bachelor of Psychology and a Bachelor of Criminology and Justice.

"I was thrilled,” Kiara said.

Brittani Fogarty will study a Bachelor of Animal Ecology.

"I was very excited to see my email - I was not expecting it at all,” Brittani said. "It's made me less stressed about the move and made my Year 12 ending even better.”

"Brittani and I had to do a mix of both Year 11 and 12 subjects this year which was a lot of extra work and getting the early offer was super rewarding considering the circumstances,” Kiara said.

Georgia Boswyk has been accepted to study a Bachelor of Sport and Exercise Science.

"I was so excited and relieved because I could start getting organised for the move to the Sunny Coast and pursue what I wanted to do,”

Samantha Fincher was accepted to study a Bachelor of Business, majoring in events management, tourism and leisure and Xanthe Schulte will be studying a Bachelor of Paramedic Science.

"Trying to organise jobs, housing, moving and making budgets, knowing that at least one thing is set in stone makes everything else feel a lot let stressful,” Xanthe said. "I couldn't imagine organising all of this after the first major offer round in January and having, like, two weeks to get everything sorted.”