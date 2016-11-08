Students can find peace in Grandad's Garden

GRANDADS GARDEN: Jenni Kirkwood, Principal Pamela Liddell, Michael Thompson and School captains is creating a beautiful scene at the Burnett Heads School.

A LARGE outdoor corner of Burnett Heads State School is currently being transformed into a tranquil area for students to sit, relax and think.

Principal Pamela Liddell said the school had been busy creating Grandad's Garden, a concept designed to help with the social emotional health of students.

"We are going to have a very safe and beautiful area here,” she said.

"It is a place for learning to cope with life's ups and downs, to talk things through.”

Ms Liddell said the area was named after the children's book called "I Grow in Grandad's Garden” and Stage 1 of a colourful mural wall was well and truly underway.

"Local artist Jenni Kirkwood has, incredibly generously, given her talents to this,” she said.

"The staff just don't want her painting to finish because it is so beautiful.”

Ms Kirkwood, who has been an artist all her life, said she focused her mural wall on lots of colourful animals surrounded by nature to evoke positive energy.

"I did the tawny frogmouth as the centre emblem and the rest is all very bright and cheerful,” she said.

"The whole wall has been about two weeks in the making.”

The next few stages of the project include a garden area built around a fig tree, the symbol of resilience, seating areas and a serpent design on the ground.

Ms Liddell said Grandad's Garden was a whole community project with help from parents, local organisations community members.

"We have had a large number of people working with staff at the school to make this all happen,” Ms Liddell said.

"The Men's Shed is involved in doing a cross over bridge and our Think and Thank Seat while The Lighthouse Hotel Community Raffle have helped in providing materials.”

The school is looking to gain up to $15,000 is funding to finish Grandad's Garden.