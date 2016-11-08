30°
News

Students can find peace in Grandad's Garden

Ashley Clark | 8th Nov 2016 5:21 PM
GRANDADS GARDEN: Jenni Kirkwood, Principal Pamela Liddell, Michael Thompson and School captains is creating a beautiful scene at the Burnett Heads School.
GRANDADS GARDEN: Jenni Kirkwood, Principal Pamela Liddell, Michael Thompson and School captains is creating a beautiful scene at the Burnett Heads School. Paul Donaldson BUN071116GARD1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A LARGE outdoor corner of Burnett Heads State School is currently being transformed into a tranquil area for students to sit, relax and think.

Principal Pamela Liddell said the school had been busy creating Grandad's Garden, a concept designed to help with the social emotional health of students.

"We are going to have a very safe and beautiful area here,” she said.

"It is a place for learning to cope with life's ups and downs, to talk things through.”

Ms Liddell said the area was named after the children's book called "I Grow in Grandad's Garden” and Stage 1 of a colourful mural wall was well and truly underway.

"Local artist Jenni Kirkwood has, incredibly generously, given her talents to this,” she said.

WALL PAINTING: Jenni Kirkwood is creating a beautiful scene at the Burnett Heads School.
WALL PAINTING: Jenni Kirkwood is creating a beautiful scene at the Burnett Heads School. Paul Donaldson BUN071116GARD4

"The staff just don't want her painting to finish because it is so beautiful.”

Ms Kirkwood, who has been an artist all her life, said she focused her mural wall on lots of colourful animals surrounded by nature to evoke positive energy.

"I did the tawny frogmouth as the centre emblem and the rest is all very bright and cheerful,” she said.

"The whole wall has been about two weeks in the making.”

WALL ART: One of the paintings that Jenni Kirkwood has done at the Burnett Heads School.
WALL ART: One of the paintings that Jenni Kirkwood has done at the Burnett Heads School. Paul Donaldson BUN071116GARD3

The next few stages of the project include a garden area built around a fig tree, the symbol of resilience, seating areas and a serpent design on the ground.

Ms Liddell said Grandad's Garden was a whole community project with help from parents, local organisations community members.

"We have had a large number of people working with staff at the school to make this all happen,” Ms Liddell said.

"The Men's Shed is involved in doing a cross over bridge and our Think and Thank Seat while The Lighthouse Hotel Community Raffle have helped in providing materials.”

The school is looking to gain up to $15,000 is funding to finish Grandad's Garden.

Bundaberg News Mail
Bundy's summer to be bugged by tiny invaders

Bundy's summer to be bugged by tiny invaders

THEY'RE on our walls, they're on our floors and they seem to have an attraction to light colours.

Tracy's deep blue adventure

PHOTOGRAPHER'S DREAM: Tracy Olive went on a trip of a lifetime to Tonga where she swam with whales.

Underwater magic captured after swimming with humpbacks

MISSING AT SEA: 53-year-old skipper remains lost

CAPSISED: The prawn trawler Seabring overturned while about 9km east of Fraser Island, leaving one man adrift at sea.

But emergency services remain hopeful that he will be found.

Students can find peace in Grandad's Garden

GRANDADS GARDEN: Jenni Kirkwood, Principal Pamela Liddell, Michael Thompson and School captains is creating a beautiful scene at the Burnett Heads School.

Tranquil place for kids to go

Local Partners

The Christmas spirit is in full swing at one Bundaberg cafe

"Take what you need and leave what you can to help everyone have a Merry Christmas.”

Building a career in the construction industry

AWARD FINALIST: Brett Kleidon with Melissa Steele who be heading down to Brisbane to attend the CSQ excellence awards for Female of the year.

Melissa is made of Steele

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, November 2

CLEAN UP: Learn how to make your own soap at a class today.

Five things you need to know

Melbourne Cup Bundaberg: Jenny's fundraising journey

FIGHTING THE BIG C: Melbourne Cup luncheon organiser Jenny Frew, left, with Susan Cross at a Cancer Council Australia's Biggest Morning Tea this year.

Luncheon to help people in cancer fight

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Miley Cyrus may be getting cold feet

Miley Cyrus doesn't want to marry Liam Hemsworth

The 100 star embraces cult following at Supanova expo

Ricky Whittle in a scene from the TV series The 100. Supplied by Foxtel.

American actor Ricky Whittle hasn't met an Aussie he doesn't like

MOVIE REVIEW: The Accountant sums up well

MAGIC IN THE NUMBERS: Ben Affleck and Anna Kendrick in a scene from the movie The Accountant.

Ben Affleck's latest film is not Batman, but it's an uncommon hero

Little Mix 'stole' because they thought everything was free

Little Mix were once accused of stealing lamb shanks.

Melissa Joan Hart's 'mom guilt'

Melissa Joan Hart feels guilty she is not being a good mother

Kelle Bryan can't touch her children because of lupus

Kelle Bryan's lupus means she is unable to "touch" her children

PEACEFUL 5 ACRES ONLY 10 MINS TO TOWN

33 Blairs Road, Sharon 4670

House 3 1 5 $330,000

Looking for a quiet lifestyle property to grow your own fruit and veges or keep a horse? This pretty as a picture' 5 acre property at Sharon could just be the one...

FENCED ACRE, TOWN WATER, POOL, SHEDS GALORE!

38 PARK ESTATE DRIVE, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $445,000

This property has everything you could want out of rural living! Located only minutes to town in a peaceful small acreage estate with town water. Escape the...

RARE FIND - HUGE 3 BEDROOM BRICK UNIT - AS NEW!

2/3 Bust Street, Svensson Heights 4670

Unit 3 2 2 $289,000

DUPLEX STYLE UNIT IN A SMALL BOUTIQUE COMPLEX OF ONLY 4. OFFERING THE SIZE AND BENEFITS OF A HOUSE BUT WITH VERY LITTLE MAINTENANCE REQUIRED. A SECURE SMALL YARD...

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! YOU WON&#39;T BE DISAPPOINTED!

97 Dittmann Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $439,000

Impeccably presented, this property is the pinnacle of class and quality in a home. No expense has been spared in creating a modern, comfortable family home in the...

GORGEOUS QUEENSLANDER IN AN EVER POPULAR CENTRAL LOCATION!

190a George Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 3 1 2 $285,000

Oozing character inside and out, from the picket fence to the ornate plastered ceilings, any Queenslander lover must inspect this home! Freshly polished floors and...

NEAT AND TIDY IN GREAT LOCATION WITH MODERN BATHROOM + SLEEPOUT / OFFICE

29 Wynter Street, Norville 4670

House 2 1 2 $219,000

This very neat and tidy home located in Norville is the ideal proposition for those looking for a quaint, easy to maintain property in a great location close to...

AMAZING VALUE

11 Totten Street, Kepnock 4670

House 4 2 1 $229,000

Situated in the popular suburb of Kepnock this four bedroom, two bathroom home awaits new owners. The property is currently rented for $300.00 per week making it a...

4046m2, 4 TITLES, OCEAN FRONT IN COMMERCIAL / HIGH DENSITY PRECINCT

35-37 Esplanade, Bargara 4670

Residential Land This site is situated in and forms part of the core commercial/higher ... $2,700,000

This site is situated in and forms part of the core commercial/higher density residential precinct of the coastal township of Bargara. Bargara is the largest...

4 BEDROOM BRICK BEAUTY

23 Totten Street, Kepnock 4670

House 4 1 2 $257,000

Say Hello to a Good Buy! Inspect this brick beauty in Kepnock. Features 4 bedrooms and is a very neat and tidy older style brick veneer home in a great location...

ENTERTAINERS PARADISE

9 Simpson Crescent, Bundaberg East 4670

House 3 2 4 $349,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac and out of flood, this immaculate low set brick home on a generous 1282m2 block is just a 5 minute drive to the Bundaberg C.B.D and...

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!