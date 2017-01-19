Striking death case adjourned until next month

IN CUSTODY: Thomas Charles Kenyon, 52, did not appear in court today.

THE case against a man accused of the striking death of a 65-year-old Gin Gin man has been briefly mentioned in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

Thomas Charles Kenyon, 52, did not appear in court today when the court heard his lawyer had a copy of the brief of evidence but was yet to again instructions from Kenyon.

Kenyon remains in custody after being charged in October in relation to an alleged altercation at a house in Tirroan Rd, Gin Gin, on September 18 between the two men.

The 65-year-old Gin Gin man died on September 23 as a result of his injuries.

Kenyon faces one count of unlawful striking causing death, with the matter adjourned until next month.