Street art with an environmental message

YARN OF A TIME: Kay Lawrence and the kids putting the finishing touches on the tree.

ARTIST Kay Lawrence wants to give kids an active holiday activity while boosting their environmental awareness.

Enter yarn bombing.

The Bundaberg Regional Art Galleries' youth yarn bombing workshop comes as part of Ms Lawrence's exhibit Material Matters - which is on display at the Childers Art Space.

She said she employs a mix of both traditional and contemporary techniques in her exhibits and lets the same creative freedom flow in the yarn bombing workshop with the kids.

"I didn't tell them how to do it, I let them do whatever they want and each of them chose a different way to do it,” Ms Lawrence said.

"Some did weaving, and the other styles were knitting, finger knitting and crocheting.

"I think it's good for them to have tactile art and the idea of wrapping the yarn around the tree is because it's like a hug and you hug the people you care about.”

To keep up to date with local workshops and exhibits at BRAG, go to www.bundabergregional galleries.com.au/.