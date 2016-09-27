Meteorites or fireworks? Strange sounds hit Bundy at 3am

BUNDABERG people were woken by strange bangs from the sky in the early hours of the morning.

About 3am, a series of loud booms were heard across town.

Some suggested the sounds may have been caused by fireworks.

Bundaberg Police said they received a number of calls from the Avenell Heights area reporting loud noises consistent with the sound of fireworks.

Police responded, however no fireworks were located.

Alloway Observatory's Lonnie Smilas said it was more likely the sounds were linked to meteorites or Monday night's earthquake activity rather than fireworks.

He said meteorites moving around 11,000km/h can cause sonic booms, and it was not unusual for more than one meteorite to hit at a time.