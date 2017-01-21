Severe weather warning: Storm dumps 50mm in 30 minutes

Kate Wall shared this photo to Higgins Storm Chasing's Facebook page. It shows the storm at Wanora in the Somerset region.

UPDATE 3PM: A large and damaging storm front that sparked heavy rain across the South Burnett is roaring towards the Sunshine Coast.

More than 50mm of rain fell in just 30 minutes near Lake Wivenhoe.

A severe thunderstorm warning remains active for the Sunshine Coast with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding.

A storm warning active for the Sunshine Coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 2.55 pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near the area northwest of Esk and Moore.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the northeast.

They are forecast to affect the area west of Kilcoy and Linville by 3.25 pm and Kilcoy, Mount Kilcoy and the area west of Conondale by 3.55 pm.

The radar at 3pm.

2.30PM: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Sunshine Coast with the threat of heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 2.15 pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Mount Nebo, southern Lake Wivenhoe and Lake Manchester.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the northeast. They are forecast to affect Highvale and the D'Aguilar Ranges by 2:45 pm and Albany Creek, Lake Samsonvale and Dayboro by 3:15 pm.

A severe thunderstorm warning issued at 2.20pm today.

Heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding is likely.

Locations which may be affected include Maroochydore, Gympie, Kingaroy, Esk, Noosa, Cherbourg, Caboolture, Caloundra, Toolara Forestry and Yarraman.