Stop everything! Yowies are coming back

YOWIES were once the most popular chocolate in Australia, selling more than one million units a week in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Now they're officially back on home soil after Cadbury had discontinued them in 2005.

The first containers of the chocolates, which encase toy animals, will begin selling at Australian supermarkets by the end of February, Perth-based Yowie Group announced today.

"Australia was a logical choice to begin our expansion outside of the US because of strong residual brand awareness and affinity for the product," Yowie chief Bert Alfonso said.

The brand conducted extensive market research and found nostalgia for Yowies was alive and well Down Under.

"We've had a lot of requests from previous customers ... from parents who used to buy them for their kids or kids who used to buy them growing up," Yowie Group Limited's commercial and finance manager, Simon Andrew, told news.com.au.