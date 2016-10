POLICE are searching for people who stole a motorcycle from a caravan park, dragged it to a creek and set it on fire.

Bargara police say the thieves stole the 250cc Hyosong from the Lighthouse Caravan Park between 6.30pm Tuesday and 5.30am yesterday morning.

The thieves pushed the motorcycle about 400m into the nearby creek.

Anybody with any information should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.