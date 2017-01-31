Stockland drops the Sugarland name

SUGARLAND Shoppingtown is no more after Stockland's decision to officially rename the shopping centre Stockland Bundaberg, with the new name taking effect from tomorrow.

The rebrand brings the Takalvan St shopping centre in line with Stockland's other 40 shopping centres nationally.

Stockland Bundaberg centre manager Peter Cocking said they were excited to officially rebrand Sugarland Shoppingtown to Stockland Bundaberg.

"It's a fresh new name for Bundaberg's favourite shopping destination, but still the shopping centre our customers know and love," he said.

The name change follows a $5 million investment from Stockland, with a number of key works conducted across the centre since August 2016.

The construction program has seen the centre upgrade the entrance ways with new garden beds, install new air conditioning to create a more comfortable shopping environment, fit new automatic doors, upgrade pedestrian crossings, install bollards and hand rails for improved safety, as well as add digital directories for better wayfinding.

New Stockland signage has also been installed across the centre to reflect the rebrand.

Since Stockland acquired the additional 50 per cent stake in Sugarland Shoppingtown in April last year, a number of fresh new retailers have also been added to the centre including BWS, Pandora, Bright Eyes, Yes Optus, Bay Audio, Aussie Homeloans, G1 Sushi, Dodo Connect, Bargain Central and City Chic.

"Whilst the name has changed, our position at the heart of the community will remain the same," Mr Cocking said.

"We are still conveniently located close to town, with 1300 free car spots and still home to all your favourite retailers, including Woolworths, Big W and JB Hi Fi, as well as over sixty specialty stores, banks, post office and more.

"We are currently exploring opportunities to further enhance and improve Stockland Bundaberg Shopping Centre in response to changing customer needs.

We look forward to continuing to introduce exciting new stores this year and providing great retail experiences for our customers."

Stockland is also charging ahead with its $30 million Stockland Kensington neighbourhood retail development across the road from Stockland Bundaberg.

The new centre, in the former Bunnings building, is on schedule to open for the first time in late March 2017.

To celebrate the Stockland Bundaberg rebrand the centre will host a number of fun free in-centre events and activities for customers to enjoy from this Saturday to Saturday, February 28

Key events include:

Sing Along With Sam Show; Saturday February 4, 10am-1pm

Dan & Steph (MKR) Cooking Show; Saturday February 11, 11am and 1pm

Zoo Safari Animatronic Animals; Thursday, February 16 to Monday, February 20 -during trading hours

Zoo Safari Craft Village Friday, February 17 10am-1pm, Saturday, February 18 to Sunday, February 19 10am-3pm

Style Tours with Mandy, Wednesday, 22nd February 22 to Saturday, February 25

The full event schedule can be viewed online at www.stockland.com.au/bundaberg.