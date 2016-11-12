Stickers to thank our veterans

REMEMBRANCE DAY: Wreaths for the service in Anzac Park Bundaberg.

STICKERS thanking veterans for their service will be adorned on cars and shopfront windows across Bundaberg to serve as a reminder that the public will never forget their sacrifices.

The campaign was launched in Bundaberg today in response to the shocking number of returned servicemen and women suffering from mental health illnesses.

Sunshine Coast resident Jasmin Carmel started the campaign after tragically losing her son, Jarrad, who had served in Afghanistan.

"We aren't going to save lives, but we certainly are going to improve them,” Ms Carmel said.

"We can and will make a difference.”

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett said the stickers served as a daily reminder of the selfless contributions and sacrifice made by members of the defence community.

"It's important to reach out to our returned servicemen and women and let them know we care and appreciate the enormous sacrifices made for the freedom we continue to enjoy today,” Mr Bennett said.

For help phone the Bundaberg RSL Sub Branch welfare co-ordinator Mick Lay on 4132 6512.

To order your sticker, complete an online contact form through Mr Bennett's website www.stephenbennettmp.com.au, or email burnett@parliament.qld.gov.au or phone 4111 5100.