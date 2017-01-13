Steve Jobs inspires Bundy writer

AUTHOR: Kris Sheather with Alex Curtis at the Bundaberg library where Kris read her book The Green Goggles to a childrens group.

IT WAS a Steve Jobs anecdote that inspired Kris Sheather's new book and career.

The Bundaberg author recalled, at a book reading at Bundaberg Library this week, about hearing Steve Jobs say children hadn't used an iPad.

"I wondered why a tech guru parented that way,” she said.

But instead of writing about the potentially harmful effects of technology, she was inspired to write about nature and imagination.

"The Green Goggles theme is about exploring the outdoors, even in your backyard, and using your imagination to discover things you've not seen before,” Ms Sheather said.

"I networked with other children's writers, joined Facebook groups, read as much industry information as I could, and of course, read copious numbers of picture books.”

Ms Sheather published The Green Goggles and took it a step further by finding a gift to go with the book.

"There's a lot of competition out there, a lot of fabulous kids books, so I wanted something to make my book stand out,” Ms Sheather said.

"Kids love dressing up, so it was a no-brainer to find a pair of green goggles.”

The Green Goggles is available from Dymocks, the Bundaberg Art Gallery and www.onetwoblue.com.