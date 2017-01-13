34°
News

Steve Jobs inspires Bundy writer

13th Jan 2017 5:08 PM
AUTHOR: Kris Sheather with Alex Curtis at the Bundaberg library where Kris read her book The Green Goggles to a childrens group.
AUTHOR: Kris Sheather with Alex Curtis at the Bundaberg library where Kris read her book The Green Goggles to a childrens group. Mike Knott BUN100117GREEN1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT WAS a Steve Jobs anecdote that inspired Kris Sheather's new book and career.

The Bundaberg author recalled, at a book reading at Bundaberg Library this week, about hearing Steve Jobs say children hadn't used an iPad.

"I wondered why a tech guru parented that way,” she said.

But instead of writing about the potentially harmful effects of technology, she was inspired to write about nature and imagination.

"The Green Goggles theme is about exploring the outdoors, even in your backyard, and using your imagination to discover things you've not seen before,” Ms Sheather said.

"I networked with other children's writers, joined Facebook groups, read as much industry information as I could, and of course, read copious numbers of picture books.”

Ms Sheather published The Green Goggles and took it a step further by finding a gift to go with the book.

"There's a lot of competition out there, a lot of fabulous kids books, so I wanted something to make my book stand out,” Ms Sheather said.

"Kids love dressing up, so it was a no-brainer to find a pair of green goggles.”

The Green Goggles is available from Dymocks, the Bundaberg Art Gallery and www.onetwoblue.com.

Bundaberg News Mail
Bundy mum left devastated after thieves trash her car

Bundy mum left devastated after thieves trash her car

A SINGLE mother has been left shattered after her family car was stolen and destroyed, leaving her with a $750 bill and a hole in her heart.

Family calls for return of precious shirt

KEEPSAKE STOLEN: Kristy Brown's partner Joseph Doyle had a shirt stolen from his car.

T shirt was made to honour younger sibling

36 residents to be forced out of their aged care homes

AGED CARE: Millbank Village will see a reduced amount of residence in Bundaberg.

Blue Care scales back Bundy aged care facility

Man keen to go ahead with Bundy's Hamptons

THE HAMPTONS: Ron Bullock wants to put the controversy of his Burnett Heads block behind him and get on will developing a turtle-friendly subdivison.

Block's owner wants to move past controversy

Local Partners

Steve Jobs inspires Bundy writer

IT WAS a Steve Jobs anecdote that inspired Kris Sheather's new book and career.

36 residents to be forced out of their aged care homes

AGED CARE: Millbank Village will see a reduced amount of residence in Bundaberg.

Blue Care scales back Bundy aged care facility

TV royalty gets Agro at our zoo

Zoo attendant Breoni Jeffrey, Cr Bill Trevor, Dingo, Agro, zoo supervisor Leon Spencer and Ranger Stacey.

Ranger Stacey and Agro in town

WHAT'S ON: Tuesday, January 10

FUNNY GUYS: Catch Agro (and Jamie Dunn) at Sugarland Shoppingtown today.

Five things you need to know

WHAT'S ON: Saturday, January 7, and Sunday, January 8

HELP OUT: Isis Bushcare is holding a working bee at Helms Scrub today.

Five things you need to know

One of the biggest disasters of Scorsese’s career?

One of the biggest disasters of Scorsese’s career?

DIRECTOR Martin Scorsese’s new movie, which is a 30-year labour-of-love, is unambiguously the biggest flop of the Hollywood awards season.

James Corden names and shames rudest celebrity

TALK show host reveals which celebrity is ‘a bit f**king rude’.

Apple TV makes finding good shows a breeze

Apple TV brings a lot of smarts to your television viewing.

Siri voice controls make navigating Netflix and iTunes a lot easier

Meet the Coast man filming Matt Sinclair's YouTube channel

Matt Sinclair said Jesse has been incredible to work with

Filming starts in Maleny for movie about anti-bikie laws

Director Colin Dickson and actor Jack Charles take time out while filming the movie Patched.

But who will play the role of Jarrod Bleijie?

The Amity Affliction heavy to its metalcore

The Amity Affliction will perform in Coffs Harbour this month.

Metalcore kings play Coffs Coast in January

Boris the Blade to release new album

Boris the Blade will release their second album later this month. Photo Contributed

Australian band has stellar contributors on new album

YOUR TREE CHANGE

82 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 3 1 4 $259,000

Situated around a 10-minute drive to Bundaberg's major shopping and retail hub being Sugarland Shopping Town, Johanna Boulevard and more sits this picturesque...

RENOVATOR

62 Steuart Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 1 $95,000

Situated on a 508m2 block of land and just a 2-minute drive or an easy 10-minute walk to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits this post war dwelling. The property is possibly...

ACRE RES B VERY CLOSE TO HINKLER

14 Arthur Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 5 5 $220,000

There is not another Res B block of this size and this close to town that has never been inundated. Opportunity knocks for the astute developer A full quarter...

QUALITY HOME IN QUALITY ESTATE

3 Thomas Healy Drive, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Not very often can you get a home of this quality in a location as prized as Thomas Healy Drive for well under $400,000. With this property you get the works.

PEACEFUL, PICTURE PERFECT + ABILITY TO ACCOMMODATE THE EXTENDED FAMILY

135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 3 2 $499,000

With its first class presentation, quiet and peaceful rural surroundings plus features and benefits to suit everyone in the family including the extended family...

MOVE IN AND RELAX HERE

9 McCallum Close, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 2 $328,000

Move in, relax, put your feet up and go for a swim. This home is immaculate and is ready for someone to move in and enjoy. The home built in 2004 has just had all...

3+ Acres - 4 B/R Brick Home - Sheds Galore

Sharon 4670

House 4 2 5 $395,900

Fantastic opportunity to buy this 4 B/R brick home with brick internal feature walls with great location only 10 minutes to Bundaberg CBD. 3 + acres or (1.23HA)...

15 ACRES WITH A BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOOM HOME

189 Quinns Road, Moorland 4670

House 4 2 4 $579,000

Less than 2 years old, this great family home was built to make the most of the open, panoramic rural views, and catch the cool breezes. The 15 acres is fully...

BRAND NEW FAMILY HOME

2 Tesch Street, Thabeban 4670

House 4 2 2 $378,000

Buy a brand new and headache free 4 bedroom family home here at 2 Tesch Street, Thabeban. This home has only just been built and is ready for you to just move in...

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $317,000

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

REVEALED: What Coast wants in an international airport

Sunshine Coast business people share their views on what's needed

Time for a cool change

43 Eckersley Ave, Buderim.

Family home goes to the auction floor

Designer home set in lush tropical gardens

This home has it all and more

A place by the river

Elegant Noosa residence right to live in or lock up and leave

Pat Rafter's $18m Coast home proves hot property

PAT'S PAD: The Sunshine Beach home of tennis ace Pat rafter is on the market for a record price.

"It's a record for our company and for the Sunshine Coast.''

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!