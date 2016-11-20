29°
Stay out of the water says fisherman

Emma Reid
| 20th Nov 2016 4:17 PM
MONEYS CREEK: Daryl Hampson is concerned about the rotting dead fish close to swimming area in Bargara.
MONEYS CREEK: Daryl Hampson is concerned about the rotting dead fish close to swimming area in Bargara. Paul Donaldson BUN201116MOONY2

A FRUSTRATED retired fisherman has taken matters into his own hands, visiting Moneys Creek to warn swimmers not to enter the water until it has been tested following a fish kill last week.

Darryl Hampson knows all too well the consequences of swimming in dirty water after his uncle died from meningitis from swimming in a creek which contained bacteria near Brisbane.

More dead fish could be seen in the upper lagoon (western side) yesterday while families frolicked on the eastern side of the causeway.

Mr Hampson's concerns for bathers comes just days after no swimming signs were removed.

He said the fish kill was unnatural and like nothing he's seen previously in the lower lagoon.

"This is not a way of life, we have to fix it,” he said.

"I'm worried about the high amount of bacteria in the water.”

He is concerned his opinion has fallen on deaf ears.

"Heads will roll if a child becomes sick or dies from swimming in there,” Mr Hampson said.

Bundaberg Regional Councillor Greg Barnes said he would definitely not swim in the upper lagoon and the lower lagoon should have been tested before people were allowed to return to the water.

"When we open the gates to the upper lagoon, we close off the lower lagoon to swimmers,” Cr Barnes said.

"We don't close the gates on weekends or holidays because we know people often swim in these times.”

However, Cr Barnes said the tidal waters of the lower lagoon should have flushed out any contaminants and the council often tested the waters.

He believed there was a problem with the upper lagoon but the council was not financially placed to solve it alone.

"In my uneducated opinion I think it should be dredged,” Cr Barnes said.

"We need help with costs from the State Government and until they come forward we won't be able to solve it.”

The NewsMail approached families who were swimming in the lower lagoon who did not realise there were any safety concerns.

