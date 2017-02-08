State flying squad swoops on the region's drug activity

Raids have been carried out across the region.

As a result a 33-year-old Kensington man was charged with one count each of possessing dangerous drugs, possessing drug utensils and possess property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence.

He is due to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on April 3.

Since February 1 police across Bundaberg Patrol Group have also investigated drug related matters in a number of suburbs including Avenell Heights, Bargara, Bundaberg Elliott Heads, Gin Gin, Millbank and Thabeban.

Among those charged was a 27-year-old Laidley man, a 33-year-old South Kolan man and a 33-year-old Branyan man.

They will face the Bundaberg Magistrates Court in the coming weeks.

Anyone who has concerns about possible drug activity in their area can call Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.