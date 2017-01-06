State emergency round up

Paramedics across Queensland were kept busy.

HERE is a glimpse of emergency situations that happened around Queensland overnight.

Southport - building fire

Paramedics were called to a building fire on Ferry Road just before 10pm. No patients required treatment or transport.

Deeragun - snake bite

A male in his teens was transported in a stable condition to Townsville Hospital after reportedly being bitten by a snake on the ankle on Joanne Street at 10.11pm.

West End (Townsville) - cyclist hit by a car

A male in his mid-30s was transported in a stable condition to Townsville Hospital with back pain after a cyclist was hit by a car on Ingham Road and Leigh Street at 10.12pm.

Bullcamp - single vehicle rollover

Paramedics were called to a single vehicle rollover on Bullcamp Runnmede Road at 12.13am. A male patient was treated for critical injuries.

Traveston - pedestrian hit by a car

A male in his mid-30s was transported in a stable condition to Gympie Hospital with a head injury after reportedly being hit by a car on Traveston Road at 12.42am.

Moorooka - building fire

Paramedics were called to a building fire on Beaudesert Road and Wall Street at 3.10am. No patients required treatment or transport.

Bamaga - wounding

A female in her lare-30s was transported in a stable condition to Bamaga Hospital with a wound to the face after an incident on Elu Street just before 4am.

Ascot - horse incident

A female in her mid-30s was transported in a stable condition to the Gold Coast University Hospital with an ankle injury after a horse incident on Ascot Court just before 4.30am.

Jensen - single vehicle rollover

A male in his 50s was transported in a stable condition to Townsville Hospital after a single vehicle rollover on Texas Road at 7.34pm.

Archerfield - two-vehicle crash

One patient was transported in a stable condition to the Princess Alexandra Hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Granard and Beatty Roads at 7.30pm.

Norman Gardens - two-vehicle crash

Two patients were transported in stable conditions to Rockhampton Hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Yaamba and Moores Creek Roads at 9.23pm.