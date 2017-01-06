State emergency round up

HERE is a glimpse of emergency situations that happened around Queensland overnight.
Southport - building fire
Paramedics were called to a building fire on Ferry Road just before 10pm. No patients required treatment or transport.
Deeragun - snake bite
A male in his teens was transported in a stable condition to Townsville Hospital after reportedly being bitten by a snake on the ankle on Joanne Street at 10.11pm.
West End (Townsville) - cyclist hit by a car
A male in his mid-30s was transported in a stable condition to Townsville Hospital with back pain after a cyclist was hit by a car on Ingham Road and Leigh Street at 10.12pm.
Bullcamp - single vehicle rollover
Paramedics were called to a single vehicle rollover on Bullcamp Runnmede Road at 12.13am. A male patient was treated for critical injuries.
Traveston - pedestrian hit by a car
A male in his mid-30s was transported in a stable condition to Gympie Hospital with a head injury after reportedly being hit by a car on Traveston Road at 12.42am.
Moorooka - building fire
Paramedics were called to a building fire on Beaudesert Road and Wall Street at 3.10am. No patients required treatment or transport.
Bamaga - wounding
A female in her lare-30s was transported in a stable condition to Bamaga Hospital with a wound to the face after an incident on Elu Street just before 4am.
Ascot - horse incident
A female in her mid-30s was transported in a stable condition to the Gold Coast University Hospital with an ankle injury after a horse incident on Ascot Court just before 4.30am.
Jensen - single vehicle rollover
A male in his 50s was transported in a stable condition to Townsville Hospital after a single vehicle rollover on Texas Road at 7.34pm.
Archerfield - two-vehicle crash
One patient was transported in a stable condition to the Princess Alexandra Hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Granard and Beatty Roads at 7.30pm.
Norman Gardens - two-vehicle crash
Two patients were transported in stable conditions to Rockhampton Hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Yaamba and Moores Creek Roads at 9.23pm.