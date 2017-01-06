29°
State emergency round up

6th Jan 2017 7:39 AM
Paramedics across Queensland were kept busy.
Paramedics across Queensland were kept busy. Bev Lacey

HERE is a glimpse of emergency situations that happened around Queensland overnight.

 

Southport - building fire
Paramedics were called to a building fire on Ferry Road just before 10pm. No patients required treatment or transport.

 

Deeragun - snake bite
A male in his teens was transported in a stable condition to Townsville Hospital after reportedly being bitten by a snake on the ankle on Joanne Street at 10.11pm.

 

West End (Townsville) - cyclist hit by a car
A male in his mid-30s was transported in a stable condition to Townsville Hospital with back pain after a cyclist was hit by a car on Ingham Road and Leigh Street at 10.12pm.

 

Bullcamp - single vehicle rollover
Paramedics were called to a single vehicle rollover on Bullcamp Runnmede Road at 12.13am. A male patient was treated for critical injuries.

 

Traveston - pedestrian hit by a car
A male in his mid-30s was transported in a stable condition to Gympie Hospital with a head injury after reportedly being hit by a car on Traveston Road at 12.42am.

 

Moorooka - building fire
Paramedics were called to a building fire on Beaudesert Road and Wall Street at 3.10am. No patients required treatment or transport.

 

Bamaga - wounding
A female in her lare-30s was transported in a stable condition to Bamaga Hospital with a wound to the face after an incident on Elu Street just before 4am.

 

Ascot - horse incident
A female in her mid-30s was transported in a stable condition to the Gold Coast University Hospital with an ankle injury after a horse incident on Ascot Court just before 4.30am.

 

Jensen - single vehicle rollover
A male in his 50s was transported in a stable condition to Townsville Hospital after a single vehicle rollover on Texas Road at 7.34pm.

 

Archerfield - two-vehicle crash
One patient was transported in a stable condition to the Princess Alexandra Hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Granard and Beatty Roads at 7.30pm.

 

Norman Gardens - two-vehicle crash
Two patients were transported in stable conditions to Rockhampton Hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Yaamba and Moores Creek Roads at 9.23pm.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  emergency qas

