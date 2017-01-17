32°
News

St Luke's welcome new leader

Mikayla Haupt
| 17th Jan 2017 8:29 AM
SCHOOL'S IN: St Luke's Anglican School's new principal Craig Merritt is looking forward to making connections in the community.
SCHOOL'S IN: St Luke's Anglican School's new principal Craig Merritt is looking forward to making connections in the community.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ST LUKE'S Anglican School is set to commission its new principal, Craig Merritt, on Friday, January 27, when school returns.

When his new role was announced mid-last year, Mr Merritt said he looked forward to the opportunity to live in Bundaberg and make strong connections with the community, along with his wife and young family.

Mr Merritt has held key leadership roles in Anglican schools for the past 23 years.

He was the head of senior school at Whitsunday Anglican School in Mackay and since then has held the position of deputy principal at Hillbrook Anglican School in Brisbane.

"I am continually impressed with the dedication and professionalism of the teachers I have worked with in both these schools,” Mr Merritt said.

"They put their heart and soul into their work and the staff at St Luke's impress me with these same qualities.”

Mr Merritt is eager to focus on the academic development of students, create ways to better monitor and provide feedback on their progress and offer meaningful opportunities for career planning in the senior school at StLuke's.

"This school has always held a significant reputation amongst the education sector as a school that 'walks the talk', so to speak,” he said.

"It has a strong academic reputation, supported by a significant pastoral framework which is designed to instil Christian values and ethics amongst our students.

"All this is encapsulated by the wonderful phrase, 'The St Luke's Way'.”

St Luke's Anglican School has catered to children's educational needs and journey since it opened in 1994.

The school offers education to students from Kindergarten to Year 12.

"Our teachers are the vital element in this picture,” Mr Merritt said.

"We will continue to find ways to work collaboratively to enhance our skills and abilities to bring a strong consistency in the learning experiences for all our students across the school.

"That I am given the opportunity to take on the role of principal of such a vibrant and successful school community is an honour and a privilege.”

St Luke's Anglican School's new leader holds a Masters of Education (leadership and management major) from the University of Southern Queensland, a Diploma of Education from the University of Queensland and Bachelor of Arts (history and economics majors) from the University of Queensland.

"My family and I are very excited about the opportunity to come and live in Bundaberg,” Mr Merritt said.

"We look forward to making strong connections with the community.

"The facilities and lifestyle of the Bundaberg region are what we are looking forward to experiencing - it's an ideal place to bring up our family.”

The 2017 school year starts next Monday, January 23.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  education principal school

Extreme caution during heatwave

Extreme caution during heatwave

WITH temperatures set to rise over the next few days, residents are being urged to take care and check in on their neighbours during the heatwave conditions.

Hendra Virus case reaches conclusion after three years

Horse Shoe Clinic. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

Vet pleads guilty to breaching care

What's happening in Bundy today?

Things to do in Bundaberg today.

A list of five things happening around the region today.

PHOTOS: Have a look inside revamped Alloway club

Ally Marschke.

If a change is as good as a holiday, then have one in Alloway

Local Partners

Toddler's fingers taken in horrific lawn mower accident

SHE should have been celebrating her brother's birthday, but instead Bundaberg toddler Lexi Brigg's was being flown to Brisbane for emergency surgery.

New Monduran Bridge on track for March completion

BRIDGE UPGRADE: Former Mayor of the Burnett area and regular bridge user Bill Neubecker inspecting the state of Monduran Bridge in 2014.

The realigned bridge will be higher than its wooden predecessor

What's happening in Bundy today?

Things to do in Bundaberg today.

A list of five things happening around the region today.

Take a seat and help Rotary put an end to polio across the world

A movie for a good cause will be held at the Moncrieff.

Ticket sales to help a great cause

Noll meltdown won't affect Gympie Oz Day concert

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

Shannon Noll is still expected to perform in Gympie next Thursday

Fresh faces: NCIS gets a shake up with new cast members

Fresh faces: NCIS gets a shake up with new cast members

THREE new characters join naval drama for season 14.

  • TV

  • 17th Jan 2017 9:00 AM

First the Onesie, now an Xbox One S inflatable controller

Fancy an inflatable Xbox One S controller?

Inflatable controller 'perfect sidekick' for Australia Day party

Sarah Harris: Here’s what Amber Sherlock should’ve done

Studio 10 and Shark Tank presenter Sarah Harris.

STUDIO 10 host says Sherlock could’ve avoided the subsequent uproar.

Amber Heard 'smitten' with Elon Musk

Amber Heard

ACTRESS is reportedly excited about going public with new boyfriend

New doco argues ‘OJ Simpson is innocent, and I can prove it’

O.J. Simpson

NEW documentary series claims to have found “missing evidence".

REVIEW: Undressed is more than titilating entertainment

Nathan and Tahlia meet for the first time on the TV series Undressed.

'DIVERSE' dating show goes more than skin deep.

Noll meltdown won't affect Gympie Oz Day concert

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

Shannon Noll is still expected to perform in Gympie next Thursday

PEACEFUL, PICTURE PERFECT + ABILITY TO ACCOMMODATE THE EXTENDED FAMILY

135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 3 2 $499,000

With its first class presentation, quiet and peaceful rural surroundings plus features and benefits to suit everyone in the family including the extended family...

FANTASTIC POSITION AND PRICE

146a Byrne Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

Great positioned property ideal for the astute investor or first home buyer with a current rental appraisal of $290.00 per week. Located in Millbank, this must...

SUBDIVISION ALEADY COUNCIL APPROVED FOR 7 BLOCKS 2000 M2 IN SIZE

Lot 7 Morton Close, Apple Tree Creek 4660

Residential Land Small Development or Subdivision Council Approved and Surveyed -7 X 2000 m2 ... $155,000

Small Development or Subdivision Council Approved and Surveyed -7 X 2000 m2 BLOCKS. Unfinished Project or subdivision may suit investors looking to capitalize on...

4,000m2 BLOCK WITH 9m x 6m SHED + 9m x 5m HIGH CLEARANCE SHED

Lot 1 / 135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

Residential Land Allotments like this are seldom available and when they do come along ... $238,000

Allotments like this are seldom available and when they do come along they do not last ! Strategically positioned half way between the Bundaberg CBD and the...

DIRECT ACCESS ONTO ARCHIES BEACH AND UNRESTRICTED VIEWS

61 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 $1,290,000

Enjoy beachfront perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings and is one of only a few privileged homes to enjoy...

YOUR TREE CHANGE

82 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 3 1 4 $259,000

Situated around a 10-minute drive to Bundaberg's major shopping and retail hub being Sugarland Shopping Town, Johanna Boulevard and more sits this picturesque...

RENOVATOR

62 Steuart Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 1 $95,000

Situated on a 508m2 block of land and just a 2-minute drive or an easy 10-minute walk to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits this post war dwelling. The property is possibly...

ACRE RES B VERY CLOSE TO HINKLER

14 Arthur Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 5 5 $220,000

There is not another Res B block of this size and this close to town that has never been inundated. Opportunity knocks for the astute developer A full quarter...

QUALITY HOME IN QUALITY ESTATE

3 Thomas Healy Drive, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Not very often can you get a home of this quality in a location as prized as Thomas Healy Drive for well under $400,000. With this property you get the works.

MOVE IN AND RELAX HERE

9 McCallum Close, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 2 $328,000

Move in, relax, put your feet up and go for a swim. This home is immaculate and is ready for someone to move in and enjoy. The home built in 2004 has just had all...

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

What a year 2016 proved to be

Entrance Island, Birtinya

Get the inside info from the agents themselves

REVEALED: What Coast wants in an international airport

Sunshine Coast business people share their views on what's needed

Time for a cool change

43 Eckersley Ave, Buderim.

Family home goes to the auction floor

Designer home set in lush tropical gardens

This home has it all and more

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!