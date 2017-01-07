St Johns buys new defibrillator

IN MEMORY: Paul Pownall, Peter Pownall, Col Harris, Leo McNamara, and Claire Harris at St Johns Monto for the presentation of the defibrillator.

AN OUTPOURING of generosity and the will of a much loved community member has created a lasting impact with the purchase of a new defibrillator by St Johns' Ambulance.

Judy Pownall, who died in Monto Hospital on October 11, requested that instead of flowers, people could honour her memories by making donations to St Johns.

St Johns Ambulance Divisional Manager Col Harris said Judy was well-liked in the community.

"We've known Judy for many years and she used to do the timekeeping for the camp-drafts for many years," Mr Harris said.

"She was well-liked and good at her job.

"Her funeral was probably one of the biggest ones I've seen in Monto."

Family, friends and community members made donations on her behalf via a donation box in the St Johns Ambulance building, as well as via the mail.

Mr Harris informed the head office of what was happening, and it was suggested the money be used to replace the old defibrillator.

The fund-raising effort didn't raise enough money to fully pay for the $3500 defibrillator, but it enabled St Johns to purchase it themselves.

On the December 23, the defibrillator was presented to the local branch by Judy's husband Peter.

St John Ambulance Regional Manager, Leo McNamara, attended the presentation along with Peter, his and Judy's son Paul, Mr Harris and his wife Claire.

Mr and Mrs Harris put on a morning tea for

attendees.

The defibrillator, which is sitting in the St Johns building, will soon be loaded onto the St Johns Ambulance for use.

Mr Harris said the defibrillator was important, as while it didn't happen often, heart attacks were a risk which the machine would help to deal with.