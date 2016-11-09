Spike in traffic related offences

AFTER an increase in traffic offences including one driver blowing a reading eight times the legal limit Gayndah police would like to remind all drivers about their obligations on the road.

Gayndah Police Sergeant Josh Ryan said figures gathered from the beginning of 2016 until now show a worrying increase in traffic related offences in the area.

"These include 34 drug drivers being detected, 11 drink drivers and over 250 traffic infringement notices being issued," Sergeant Ryan said.

"For offences of speeding, failing to maintain proper control of vehicles, failing to give way and driving without due care and attention.

"In one case a road user was detected driving at over 0.323, almost eight times the legal limit and another road user driving at over 140 km/h. These are completely unacceptable and concerning to all people using our roads."

Recent traffic incidents have also brought these safety issues to light.

"Over recent months we have seen a number of lives lost on our roads within our police district and in some cases these could have been prevented if drivers obeyed the law," Sergeant Ryan said.

"As we come into our festive season I'm asking all road user to think before driving. A simple error in judgement can cost lives.

"Please drive sober, use public transport where available and plan your nights out so that a sober person can drive and get you home safely."

Sergeant Ryan said road users can expect a continued road blitz by the police.

"Road users can be assured that over the coming weeks and months there will be a significant increase in both over and covert traffic enforcement within the division," Sergeant Ryan said.

"I ask all road users to not drive if they are effected by drugs or alcohol, to obey the speed limits and road conditions.

"And ensure that you do not drive whilst tired or distracted. I wish the entire Gayndah community a very happy and safe festive season."