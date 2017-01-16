33°
Special gift to ease grieving parents' burden

16th Jan 2017 4:04 PM
Bundaberg Family Unit nurse manager Dohna Myler, Bundaberg Hospital Director of Obstetrics & Gynaecology Dr Elize Bolton and Little Lionhearts founder Selena Wool with the donated CuddleCot, Moses Cot and Memory Boxes.
Bundaberg Family Unit nurse manager Dohna Myler, Bundaberg Hospital Director of Obstetrics & Gynaecology Dr Elize Bolton and Little Lionhearts founder Selena Wool with the donated CuddleCot, Moses Cot and Memory Boxes.

THE Bundaberg Hospital Family Unit will now be able to provide a CuddleCot to families who experience the loss of a baby, following a generous donation by the Little Lionhearts charity.

The CuddleCot is a cooling system that has been designed to fit within a small cot, and allows for babies who have passed away to remain with their families so they are not required to be cooled in a mortuary environment.

Providing families with extra time with their baby is internationally recognised by midwives and other experts as an important part of helping families cope with their loss, which is why the CuddleCot will be an invaluable resource to the Bundaberg Family Unit.

"I would like to thank the Little Lionhearts for providing the CuddleCot, which will be highly valued among the parents who need to use it,” Bundaberg Family Unit Nurse Unit Manager Dohna Myler said.

"The CuddleCot will give Bundaberg families the opportunity to form an important bond by providing a specially-insulated environment that keeps the baby cool and enables the family to spend a longer period of time together at a time of great emotional upheaval.

"I would also like to thank Little Lionhearts for the memory boxes that will be provided to families who lose their child at around 19 or 20 weeks, as they will give a little comfort to them as they experience such a devastating loss.”

Little Lionhearts founder Selena Wool, who has experienced the loss of three babies since 2012, chose Bundaberg Hospital as the fourth location for a CuddleCot donation after previously donating to the Mater Mothers' Hospital in Brisbane, Mater Women's in Townsville and the Gold Coast University Hospital.

"I strongly believe that every maternity hospital in Australia should have a CuddleCot and when I found out that Bundaberg didn't have one, I decided they would be my next donation,” Ms Wool said.

"I have had friends from Bundaberg lose babies, and I also have Little Lionheart supporters who are from Bundaberg.

"Although supporting bereaved parents is our main focus, I am very passionate about bringing awareness to the community.

"Understanding that these losses are very real and ongoing is important for the friends and family of bereaved parents.

"For a lot of parents, there is no moving on from losing your child and it is heartwarming for our children to be acknowledged and remembered.”

