Southern Great Barrier Reef shines with tourism award

TOP SPOT: The Southern Great Barrier Reef took out a bronze award for its collaborative marketing efforts, beating out regions across Queensland.

WE KNEW our region was up there with the best, but now the Southern Great Barrier Reef has been recognised across the state.

The Southern Great Barrier Reef destination partnership, which incorporates Bundaberg and the North Burnett, Gladstone and Capricorn regional tourism organisations, won Bronze in the Richard Power Destination Marketing category at the 2016 Queensland Tourism Awards on Friday.

"It's fantastic to see such hard work pay off,” Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism general manager Katherine Mergard said.

"We pool our resources and attend events like the Australian Tourism Exchange, Queensland on Tour New Zealand, and Flight Centre expos in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

"We've consistently had growth in domestic and international markets over the past couple of years.”

"We're so blessed with Lady Elliot and Lady Musgrave islands so close to shore.

"And it's not just about the reef, it's also about our other 'hero' experiences of the region: food and drink, the turtles and of course our wonderful people.”