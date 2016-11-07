South Korea taps into region's craft beer

NEW GROUND: Jack Milbank CEO of Bargara Brewing Company and head brewer Andrew Clark are excited about exporting their beers to Korea.

SOUTH Korea will now be indulging in the fine flavours of Bargara Brewing Company's very own craft beer after the first container was exported recently.

Bargara Brewing Co CEO Jack Milbank said the exportation included shipments of Thirsty Turtle, Drunk Fish and Rust Roo to be sold in 140 supermarkets across the country.

"It came about when a Korean company visiting Bundaberg went out for dinner in one of the local restaurants and had a Drunk Fish and thought it was a pretty good beer,” he said.

"They got in contact with us and had a taste session of all the beers and decided they wanted to go for all three.”

"They loved our branding, the flavour of the beer, our story and we just hit it off.”

The container of the three Bargara Brewing Company beers arrived in Korea in September and went on sale soon afterwards across 140 Homeplus supermarkets in the country.

Mr Milbank said the beers were marketed specifically to highlight the Australian brand.

"The aim is to make it the staple Australian brand of craft beer for the Korean market,” he said.

"We now have forward orders for January and May across all the stores.”

Mr Milbank said the major exportation had been a goal for his local company from the very beginning.

"When we started the company we said that we wanted to make the beer here, send it there and bring the money back into the regional economy,” he said.

"We have done what we have set out to do.”

"Now it is up to the market and we are hoping that people like the beer.”