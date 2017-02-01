South Bank style swimming lagoon could be on its way

A PLAN to develop a tourism hub at the Port of Bundaberg could be a step closer following a change to the port's lease agreement.

And those who have been calling for a water park-like facility could be rejoicing if the master plan comes to fruition.

The Port of Bundaberg foreshore redevelopment plan includes a swimming lagoon - and if the artist's impression is anything to go by - it looks a lot like something you'd see in South Bank.

>> See the master plan

The proposed master plan would see new attractions including two to six-storey residential units, canoe and paddleboat hire and a boardwalk leading to a bird-watching trail.

A new, bigger marina, in addition to the present one, would form part of the changes.

Tourist accommodation could also receive a boost, with a six to eight-storey hotel proposed.

Artists' impressions of the proposed changes. Crystal Jones

The change will also give the Gladstone Ports Corporation the power to carry out dredging works in the Boat Harbour area.

"This master plan for the Burnett Heads Riverfront and Boat Harbour Precincts offers a world class precinct that, once completed, will prove to be yet another jewel in the crown of the Bundaberg region," Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said.

"The master plan proposes improved riverfront and marina access and new shopping and business areas to complement new residential opportunities.

"Tourism precincts, a public square and lagoon pool are all included in the master plan concept. This project has been planned for some considerable time but it appears the momentum that is currently sweeping our region may be stimulating this development."

Artists' impressions of the proposed changes. Crystal Jones

Division 6 Councillor Scott Rowleson said the it was exciting to see things going ahead in the region.

"It's a win for the port, a win for developers and a win for council, so it's win-win for everyone," he said.

The land is owned by the State Government, administered by the council and leased perpetually by the Gladstone Ports Corporation.

At an ordinary council meeting yesterday, the council offered no objection to the State Government's call for a change of lease conditions which would allow reclaimation of the land.

The application for the change was made by the Department of Natural Resources and Mines for an additional clause to be added to the perpetual lease document governing property at the proposed development site at Burnett Heads.

Artists' impressions of the proposed changes. Crystal Jones

Cr Dempsey said the council was playing its role in progressing development in the Burnett Heads area with significant investment in water and sewerage projects.

"We are also undertaking a streetscape design project to enhance the Burnett Heads CBD," he said.

"The master plan and streetscape will go hand in hand to ensure we provide a desirable location where Burnett Heads residents will be even more proud to live and where many other people will want to visit or to make their homes.

"With the $71 million Knauf plasterboard plant now under construction, the pre scuttling work on the Tobruk being progressed and the announcement impending of a State Development Area at the Port all the signs are there for Burnett Heads to show its immense potential."