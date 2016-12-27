Some stop and give way signs about to change

ROAD matters were high on the list of concerns for Bundaberg residents in recent months.

According to representative for Division 10, Peter Heuser, there were a significant number of inquiries and formal requests received during community consultation meetings held in his division and via the community consultation desk set up at Hinkler Central.

The council has taken steps to investigate and address the matters brought to the attention of Cr Heuser.

"Specifically, council is acting on matter such as the use of residential streets as short-cuts to divert from busy intersections on main roads. A comprehensive study into this issue will be undertaken and options will be considered,” Cr Heuser said.

"Council has also taken steps to address concerns regarding signage and line marking along Hurst St.”

Cr Heuser said measures would be taken to replace a stop sign at the Targo St intersection with a give way sign.

A give way sign at the Water St intersection will be replaced with with a stop sign.

A stop sign at the Pitt St intersection will also be changed to a give way sign.

Recently, the Department of Transport and Main Roads agreed to trim a large gum tree and overhanging branches on the corner of Maynard and Barolin St.

Other matters under the investigation of the the council include the introduction to traffic calming devices in areas where motorists are not adhering to the speed limit.

Roads and Drainage spokesman Wayne Honor urged residents to exercise caution on the region's roads.

"During the holiday period traffic movements will escalate on our local roads and drivers are urged to take extra care and always drive to the conditions,” Cr Honor said.

Residents are remind that they can contact the council with iqueires, concerns or ideas relating to the region on 1300 883 699.