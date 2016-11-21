Some public housing rents to drop up to $10 a week

THE Palaszczuk Government claims it has restored fairness when it comes to calculating public housing rent and has replaced the "unfair policy” introduced under the Newman-Nicholls Government with the new Fair Rent policy to come into force on December 5.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said that the Fair Rent Policy would benefit people in the community with disabilities, carers and people trying to further themselves through education.

Ms Donaldson said seniors, people with a disability and carers are among the groups who would benefit from the Palaszczuk Government's new Fair Rent Policy.

"Across the state the new Fair Rent Policy will benefit around 40,000 public housing tenants who can expect to see a decrease of between $5 - $10 in their weekly rent.

"While reductions are dependent on household circumstances, around 38,000 seniors receiving a pension supplement are likely to see a savings of $8 a week.

"People on mobility allowances will save an average of $11 a week and 7000 carers will have around $7 a week back in their pockets.”

Ms Donaldson said that the Fair Rent Policy would also support people who are trying to gain skills for the workforce.

"This government isn't going to punish people who try to get skills to get a job,” she said.

"The Palaszczuk Government fundamentally believes in supporting people into the workforce.

"We want to tear down barriers to employment, not put up roadblocks,” Ms Donaldson said.

Public housing tenants who have been affected by the change in assessments will be advised by letter of their amended rent amount after December 5.

Further information about the Fair Rent Policy can be found by calling 13 74 68 or online at www.hpw.qld.gov.au.