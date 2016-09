Crystal Jones Full Profile Login to follow

BUNDABERG people are pretty creative when it comes to cakes.

When the NewsMail ran a Facebook post asking for cake photos we received a huge response.

Check out 30 of the awesome cake creations and if you're in the mood for baking - here are some recipes to get you started:

>> Cannellini vanilla sponge cake with choc avo icing

>> Super easy flourless chocolate cake

>> Extra healthy chocolate cupcakes

>> Chocolate choko cake

>> Slow cooker jam doughnut tea cake