Snag a whopper giveaway

Georja Ryan
| 28th Jan 2017 12:00 AM
Win the ultimate fishing holiday, plus loads more!
Win the ultimate fishing holiday, plus loads more!

HOLY mackerel - this is a cracker giveaway!

Today, we launch one of the greatest giveaways we've ever had, so hold on to your britches and brace yourselves:

First in line is the ultimate fishing holiday where we'll shout you and a mate a full-day fishing charter at the stunning Sunshine Coast, accommodation and transport included, worth more than $2500.

You'll be on board with Odyssey Charters who say this trip is all about the big ones - marlin, wahoo, tuna, sharks, the lot.

To be in the running, cut out your entry form in every Wednesday and Saturday paper from today until February 15 and attach two tokens, inside the paper every day, and send it in to the address listed on the entry form.

One winner is guaranteed to win from our region, so enter as many times as you like!

Next up for grabs is a $5000 BCF voucher for one lucky winner across the News Regional Media footprint. Just head HERE and fill in your details. Imagine the gear you could be reeling in with that sort of money!

Now for the freebies - get a FREE packet of lures with your paper next Saturday, and a FREE fishing ruler the weekend after. Just cut out the token in that day's paper and present at a participating newsagency.

All entries close February 17 and winners of the ultimate fishing trip and the BCF voucher will be announced February 25.

Head HERE for more information.

