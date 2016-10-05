Smell of burning rubber to fill Carina Speedway

WITH the addition of a new burnout pad, Carina Speedway is about to become a hub for motor-sporting enthusiasts, with Bundy Burnouts set to round the pit.

The 45m x 35m burnout pad is constructed from 200 cubic metres of concrete thanks to the dedicated team of 50 volunteers who turned their dreams and passion into a reality.

After more than a decade of silence the City of Bundaberg welcomes the rumble and burning rubber that comes with the sport of burnouts.

Neil Irvine, promoter for Bundy Burnouts and manager of Extreme Events, along with his team are jump-starting their campaign to make Bundaberg the ultimate destination for motorsports with their Grand Spectacular Opening Event, on Saturday, October 22, 2016.

"Burnouts are now a legitimate form of motorsport in this country, with vehicles purpose built and prepared to deliver huge horse power, brutal acceleration, massive revs, smoke and complete tyre destruction in a 120 second window of total mayhem." Mr Irvine said.

The laying of the concrete for the burnout pad.

"Our plan is to mix events so that we can on one weekend be enjoying local competition and participation on a wider level in budget classes and on the next be watching the high-octane thrills of seeing the very best in the business fight for serious prize money right here in Bundy.

"We aim to foster growth of this sport, not just focus on 'boys and their toys' and will be showcasing the talents of a growing number of junior and female competitors in the burnout ranks at our events."

The current Summernats Burnout Masters Grand Champion, Andrew Pool from Townsville, will be at the event, revving his 900 horsepower Holden Commodore.

With Andrew setting the Pro Class bar very high and in his 'off the chain', crowd favourite, entertaining manner, we will see an awesome event with a high standard of competition and fantastic entertainment as entrants from all classes take on a variety of events in a bid for their share of our $8000 total prize pool."

For those wanting to keep up-to-date with all things Bundy Burnouts, follow their Facebook page.

If you are interested in being a competitor, join the competitors page Bundy Burnouts Competitors Group.