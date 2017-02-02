Saga goes on as students cram into new location

FROM five days to two, and five lecturers down to one, a local college with a parent company in financial strife is continuing to leave students in the dark according to one local woman.

SmartCity Vocational College Bundaberg has relocated its tutorials from Woongarra St to a room at the Bundaberg and District Neighbourhood Centre with classes only on Thursdays and Fridays.

Counselling student Wendy Walters is trying to withdraw from her course because it is not what she signed up for.

"Last week I met with one of my fellow students who was in tears and had come from the neighbourhood centre," she said.

"Out of the five courses they were running they had one lecturer for the five courses.

"We had a lecturer for each subject and now there is one, and everyone is crammed into one little room."

She said was frustrated by a lack of information.

"I've now tried to withdraw, and I've rung the Vet Fee Help people who said you can only withdraw from the provider," she said.

"I rang and said I want the paperwork I need to withdraw and I haven't got it as yet.

"I don't know what I'm going to do - if I don't withdraw by the census date in march I'll be hit with another $7000 debt.

"They just think people will shut up and go away."

"All trainers and assessors are fully qualified to train in their subjects," a spokesman for SmartCity said.

He said except for one counselling class, courses were delivered with a "blended delivery model" meaning assessments were managed centrally but students had access to a local venue.

"These locally organised venues are facilities with; equipment, IT support, group facilitation, roll plays and assessment submissions can be completed from here too.

"The blended model offers flexibility to students while having peer association and local support."

The spokesman did not respond to questions about why the students were not informed of the new location and schedule before class returned or why the changes to the service occurred.