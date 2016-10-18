28°
Small steps a giant leap for Eli on long road to recovery

Emma Reid
| 18th Oct 2016 4:10 PM
HOPE FOR FAMILY: Eli Hyland has started his first week of rehabilitation after he was bitten by a coastal taipan almost four weeks ago.
HOPE FOR FAMILY: Eli Hyland has started his first week of rehabilitation after he was bitten by a coastal taipan almost four weeks ago. Contributed

LITTLE Eli Hyland has started his first week of rehabilitation after he was bitten by a coastal taipan almost four weeks ago.

An update posted yesterday on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family said the main focus for Eli in the coming week was for him to gain strength and control his head, neck and trunk muscles.

His parents, Brittany and Giles Hyland, said it remained a very stressful time but they had hope.

"Giles and I are constantly battling memories of the past of our energetic, playful, hilarious, sensitive but strong little boy," Brittany wrote.

"They creep up on us at times during his sessions when we see our boy limp in someone's arms as they carry him from bed to his stroller and while songs are being sung that he would normally sing along to."

The long road to recovery involved the two-year-old sitting upright, supported, for at least 30 minutes twice a day before he moved on to using a stroller to support him walking.

"While in his chair, Eli likes to explore with his hands," it read.

"His movements have increased over the last few days from only touching things to full on squeezing, rolling a ball up his chest, and even strummed the music therapist's guitar."

 

SNAKE BITE: The main priority for the doctors of two-year-old Eli is his eyesight.
SNAKE BITE: The main priority for the doctors of two-year-old Eli is his eyesight. Contributed

After seeing the Agnes Water toddler could tolerate spending some time in this new position he was given a stroller with supports.

At the weekend, Eli was able to sit out of bed for up to three hours and was able to feel the sun on his skin for the first time since he was bitten.

Brittany said it was the first time they had seen her son's pupils constrict since he was bitten.

"It was beautiful to see his eyes again," she wrote.

Yesterday's update said Eli's eyes were the main concern, as his brain injury means he is not able to see.

"He responds to bright lights, turns his head away and squints. But if you hold up his favourite toy or try to get him to track you, there is often little to no response."

The GoFundMe page has so far raised more than $62,000 with a revised goal of $100,000.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  agnes water coastal taipan eli hyland snake bite

PARENTS hopeful after Eli is starting to move again but still not able to see.

