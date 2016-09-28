SLSC serves up opportunity for new venture

NEW LOOK: The revamped Bundaberg Surf Club needs someone to operate its restaurant.

WHAT could be better than enjoying a meal overlooking Bargara's Nielson Beach all the while helping to develop the next generation of life savers?

Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club is seeking expressions of interest to operate its kiosk, cafe, restaurant, bar and function facility under a licence agreement, with the aim of opening the upstairs restaurant before Christmas.

After a million-dollar renovation, the club is looking to take advantage of its new facilities and BSLSC vice president Jason Pascoe said offering the new services would contribute to the cost of running the volunteer life saving program.

"We're looking to have a club bar and restaurant operating upstairs with the opportunity for functions to be held...including training functions for groups to utilise the facilities for their own training,” he said.

"We've already got a cafe and kiosk downstairs which is currently being operated on a regular basis for people to get a cup or coffee or tea and a biscuit before or after swimming or just to take in the view.

"We expect that with the maturing of the Bargara market and popularity of Bargara as a destination for families and the general public from South-East Queensland and Central Queensland that the facilities will be popular and will be successful.”

Mr Pascoe said the operating days and hours for the outlets would be a matter for the successful tenderer to determine, but with prime water views they were hoping it would bring people down to Bargara while raising awareness about the club and what members do.

"We're really quite keen to utilise the facilities so we get a return on the building which enables us to put money back into the club facilities to provide the valuable service of surf life saving patrols and the development of our young people coming through who will be the lifesavers of the future,” he said.

"It's quite a extensive service that's provide but it's provided voluntarily and for free so like every club we need to generate income to support that activities we have in the community.”

Mr Pascoe said holiday makers in the warmer months and grey nomads heading north in the winter months meant the Bargara Caravan Park opposite the club was increasingly filling up all year round, making it a good location.

Expressions of interest close on October 21. For more details email BSLSC secretary Amanda Findlay at admin@bundaberg

slsc.com.au.