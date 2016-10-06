Slippery customer startles shoppers in CBD

NEW HOME: A carpet snake was safely released after being caught by Police in the Bundaberg CBD.

A CARPET python has caused mid-morning chaos in the Bundaberg CBD with police jumping into action to relocate the metre-plus reptile.

About 9.40am police attended the garden area across from Dymocks book shop in Bourbong St where the python was providing an unexpected spectacle for shoppers.

But it only took Constable Ethan Ramsey a few minutes to apprehend the slippery customer, capturing it in a police-issued bag.

BAGGED: Constable Ethan Ramsey stepped up to catch a snake in the Bundaberg CBD.

The python travelled via police car before being relocated to Baldwin Swamp.

With the weather warming up there's been reports on increased snake activity across the region.

While carpet pythons are non-venomous, tetanus protection is recommended in the event of a bite.