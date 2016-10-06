Sleep issues woke Deon up to even bigger problem

KICK THE KILOS: Deon Cavanagh has lost forty kilograms and is working hard to shed more.

IT WAS a lack of sleep and complete exhaustion that pushed Deon Cavanagh to kick the kilos.

The Bundaberg man said a sleep apnoea test changed his life after finding out his body was doing some abnormal and unhealthy things because of his weight.

"I found out that I was holding my breath for up to a minute between breaths during sleep, which was not good,” he said.

"Also, finding out that my weight increased the risk of having a stroke and a heart attack really scared me.”

The hospital wardsman said after his test over a year ago, he joined the Tony Ferguson diet program that had ultimately curbed his unhealthy lifestyle.

"When I started the program I was 130.8kg and I got down to 87kg,” he said.

"Before, I was eating rubbish like fast foods, snacking at the wrong time and eating the wrong snacks.”

"The program taught me about portion sizes, how to eat properly and ways to exercise daily.”

BEFORE: Deon Cavanagh (left) tipped the scales at 130.8kg before losing weight.

Before his life-changing decision, Mr Cavanagh said he would constantly gorge on chocolate, sausage rolls and pies, with his biggest weakness bread.

"I would have two bits of toast for breakfast, two sandwiches for lunch and some bread for dinner. That's half a loaf of bread in one day,” he said.

"Now I hardly have any.”

The 42-year-old said his weight loss experience had not only changed his life but also the time he spends with his friends and family.

"I can now do more with my kids. We climbed Mt Coolum on the weekend,” he said.

"I have also climbed Mt Larcom with a friend from work.”

"I couldn't have done any of that if I hadn't lost weight.”

Mr Cavanagh said his weight loss journey had been a long but insightful one with the most challenging part learning how to change his way of thinking.

"It is a challenge of the mind and all about learning to change your habits,” he said.

"When I started, I struggled but now, because my mind knows the good that all of this is doing, it makes me want to push harder.”

Mr Cavanagh said although he still craves junk food, he had learnt to control those urges.

"Of course I still have cravings for chocolate and things like that. I do eat it occasionally but instead of eating a whole bar, I eat a portion,” he said.

"I now walk everywhere I go and I ride about 20km, from Bargara to Burnett Heads and back.”

"For me, its about kicking personal goals everyday.”

DEON'S ROUTINE

Exercise

Walk everyday

20km weekly bike ride

Meals