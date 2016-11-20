Six things not to do on Schoolies Week

DON'T let one split second decision effect or even ruin your entire life.

That's the message to school leavers on their way to Schoolies celebrations.

Fisher Dore criminal defence lawyer Rian Dwyer said his firm spent this week speaking to the region's Year 12 students to advise them just how serious the consequences could be for something that's "just a bit of fun”.

Driving offences

"We started off talking about hooning and driving type offences, particularly when they're intoxicated and with mates and trying to show off and the implications or consequences of being caught hooning and losing the car,” Mr Dwyer said.

"Having to go to court, if you don't have a licence, driving unlicensed, getting your licence suspended, fines - so just showing how bad things can get for a minute of fun.

"Particularly with the impoundment laws, if it's their mate's mum's car and they're driving it and get caught then their mate's mums' car could potentially get impounded.

"That split second decision to do something stupid could have ramifications all the way down the track. Doing something stupid at Schoolies could lead to a conviction which then prevents them from getting a job, whether it be in a trade being a teacher or working with the elderly.”

Drugs

"There are consequences above being caught with a bit of pot - it can be ongoing,” Mr Dywer said.

"We reiterated that with drugs, it's possession not ownership. Everyone that comes to see us says 'it's not mine'. Well, it doesn't matter - you had it.

"There's supplying and they can get in trouble, even if it's just supplying to their mates, it's each individual and if there's three mates, that's three individual counts of supplying.

"Any potential employers may baulk at that.”

Assault

Mr Dwyer said an assault charge could mean school leavers lock themselves out of being able to travel to a number of overseas destinations.

"I know America at least if you have an assault conviction you may not get in. It's a lot of money and time to spend to get there and then not get let in.

"And it's not necessarily having a conviction recorded, they word it a bit differently and it's 'have you been to court?'

"So even if you don't have a conviction recorded, sometimes you may still have to disclose it.

"A lot of young lads want to go to the army ... convictions and having to disclose that can jeopardise that.”

Sexting

Mr Dwyer said that the repercussions could be devastating for any school leavers who end up with a nude photo of anyone under 16 years of age on their phone, whether they are sent it or take it themselves.

"We explain that sexting is a very serious offence and it's one of the offences that does attract actual imprisonment,” he said.

"Potentially you become a reportable offender and if people find out you're a reportable offender it affects where you live, all your relationships.

"So for the sake of having a nude photo of your girlfriend on your phone, it's probably not worth it and even forwarding a photo to their mates is distribution of child exploitation material, which is more serious than possession.”

Who do you trust?

Mr Dwyer said there were a host of people at Schoolies who were there for reasons other than to just have a good time.

"There are a lot of people at Schoolies and you don't know what their intentions are,” he said.

"You've got the toolies hanging on and if you get drunk and end up at someone's apartment and pass out, you don't know what's happening.”

Schoolies and police

Mr Dywer said they also spoke to school leavers about their obligations if spoken to by the police.

"If you are approached, you do have to give your name and address,” he said.

"Police can question people if they have a reasonable suspicion.

"If you don't think an arrest or search is warranted, it's not the time to argue it.

"It could end up as an obstruct police or even a serious assault of police, which then becomes very serious.”