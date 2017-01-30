Six Shalom students shine

WITH the 2017 school year well under way, and preparation for the Queensland Core Skills test already dawning on Year 12 students, they may be in need of some local academic inspiration.

Last year not one, not two, but six students from Shalom College received an OP 1 after a year of commitment and dedication to their studies.

The six masterminds were Tim Harris, Theo Delaney, Jessica Clements, Brenna Wormington, Annabel Bowden and Sophie Whitelum, who is absent from the photo.

Jessica Clements was also Dux of Shalom in 2016 and Tim Harris was awarded the Garnet Buss Bursary.

"I was very excited, the school enters you and it goes off of your academic results,” Tim said.

"It was an $800 bursary and it will probably just go towards the cost of university.

"I'm going to study advance science at the University of Queensland and hope to eventually be a researcher of academia.”

The Garnet Buss Bursary was put together by the Rotary Clubs of Bundaberg, East Bundaberg and West Bundaberg.

This year's Queensland Core Skills test will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, August 29-30 for all Year 12 students across the state.