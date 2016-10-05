Is this the simple solution to fuel drive-offs?

BUNDABERG man George Pohlmann believes there is a simple fix to the fuel drive-offs which are troubling service stations and raising petrol prices.

He says in the US, you don't get fuel without paying first.

"I was in America 20 year ago and there was no drive-off without paying for fuel," he said.

"You were required to pay or give your card first and then get your change or card back after you had filled up.

"Why don't the service stations band together and organise the same thing here?"

Reader poll Should we pay before we get our fuel? Yes

No

View Results Vote

Last week, RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith called on police to take a tougher stance on offenders caught stealing petrol.

"The shocking rate of run-offs across Queensland proves this is a serious and all-too-common crime - and it's clearly not going away," Ms Smith said.

"With CCTV footage now available at many service stations, a database of offenders should be developed to help catch them and prevent further theft.

"We want to send a strong message to the community that this type of offence won't be tolerated, and if people commit these crimes they will get caught and prosecuted."