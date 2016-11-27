Sign up for the Tobruk

29°
Carolyn Archer
| 27th Nov 2016 7:21 PM
SIGN ON: Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt is calling on residents to sign a petition to have the decommissioned navy ship Tobruk sunk off our coast as a dive wreck.
SIGN ON: Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt is calling on residents to sign a petition to have the decommissioned navy ship Tobruk sunk off our coast as a dive wreck.

THE race is on to secure the ex-HMAS Tobruk as a dive wreck off the coast between Bundaberg and the Fraser Coast.

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt is calling on residents of Hinkler to join the fight to show the Federal and State governments that Wide Bay was the ideal final resting place for decommissioned Navy vessel.

"The decision on ex-HMAS Tobruk will be made very soon and we don't want to see it get sunk in the south,” he said.

"I've been fighting to bring ex-HMAS Tobruk to Wide Bay since I was elected in 2013 and now I need you to join the fight.”

Mr Pitt has launched an online petition to show just how much support there was in the community.

"All you need to do is head to www.gopetition.

com/petitions/dont-let-ex-

hmas-tobruk-get-sunk-in-

the-south.html and sign up - it's that easy. Let's show how much we want this dive wreck right here in Hinkler,” he said.

"Having ex-HMAS Tobruk as a dive wreck will bring not only jobs, but a much-needed boost to the economy, and most importantly, a better future for our children. That's why I won't give up this fight.

"Ex-HMAS Tobruk sunk in Wide Bay waters will not only add vital tourism infrastructure to the region, it will add to our military history.”

Mr Pitt said Bundaberg has the Rats of Tobruk memorial and the addition of a mighty vessel like the ex-HMAS Tobruk would complement the Fraser Coast military trail.

The ex-HMAS Tobruk dive site also has the potential to contribute between $1million and $4million each year to the local economy.

Mr Pitt set up the petition on Thursday and, as of yesterday, 280 people had signed on to show their support.

All sides and levels of politics have come together to support the proposal, with Bundaberg and Fraser Coast Councils allocating $1million towards the project and Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson and Member for Burnett all voicing their support.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg tobruk wide bay

THE race is on to secure the ex-HMAS Tobruk as a dive wreck off the coast between Bundaberg and the Fraser Coast.

