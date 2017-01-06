Showers set for the weekend

THE weekend is going to be a little dreary with medium to high chance of showers predicted for the region.

Don't fear if you have outdoor plans, though.

Bureau of Meteorology say most of the heavy falls will stay up north, with Bundaberg set to experience sporadic showers across the next few days.

"There will be a few heavy showers but most of the bad weather is further north of Bundaberg," BOM spokesman Sean Fitzgerald said.

"Things are a little lighter in Bundaberg and nothing too heavy has fallen overnight or the last few days."

The rain will stick around into next week. Photo: BOM Ashley Clark

Mr Fitzgerald said Bundaberg only experienced 2.2mm over the last 24 hours with those light rain periods set to continue into the weekend.

"We have a south-easterly bringing some moisture to the area as it comes across the ocean, allowing precipitation to form on land," he said.

"Those winds will continue over the weekend with an upper trough giving showers a bit of an extra kick later on into next week."

Mr Fitzgerald said Monday would be the finest day for the week ahead with wet weather picking up again on Wednesday.

Temperatures for the weekend will be around 30 degrees or slightly lower with Monday warming back up to the average of 31 to 32 degrees.