Showers predicted for Bundy on race day

DAMP DESERT: Paul Norton, Helen Douglas and Barbara Dodds keep the showers at bay at Bundaberg Race Club Day In The Desert event last year. Photo: Paul Donaldson / NewsMail

RACEGOERS should bring out their umbrellas today as the region is predicted to cop some rain.

The Bureau of Meteorology says the region will see some rain and potentially a few thunderstorms.

"There is a 60% chance of showers today,” BOM meteorologist Vinord Anand says.

"One or two of the storms in the Wide Bay could be serious.”

Courtesy of BOM. Jim Alouat

Mr Anand said the weather conditions should improve tomorrow with only a slight chance of showers.

The trough will get active again on Thursday and Friday so more rain can be expected