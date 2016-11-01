Showers predicted for Bundy on race day

RACEGOERS should bring out their umbrellas today as the region is predicted to cop some rain.
The Bureau of Meteorology says the region will see some rain and potentially a few thunderstorms.
"There is a 60% chance of showers today,” BOM meteorologist Vinord Anand says.
"One or two of the storms in the Wide Bay could be serious.”
Mr Anand said the weather conditions should improve tomorrow with only a slight chance of showers.
The trough will get active again on Thursday and Friday so more rain can be expected