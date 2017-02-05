32°
News

Shelter erected as severe heat kills off turtles

5th Feb 2017 6:38 PM
TOO HOT: Shade cloth has been erected at Mon Rops Beach to keep the sand temperature cool enough for turtle nests.
TOO HOT: Shade cloth has been erected at Mon Rops Beach to keep the sand temperature cool enough for turtle nests. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TURTLE hatchlings are emerging and dying as the scorching midday sun heats the sand at Mon Repos to record temperatures.

Shade cloth has been erected at Mon Repos by researchers working to save thousands of eggs.

Environment and National Parks Minister Steven Miles said researchers expected more than 300 clutches of turtle eggs to benefit from a simple solution to the problem of hot sands caused by this summer's successive heatwaves.

"When scientists observed that the surface sand temperature was rising to levels they had not seen before at Mon Repos they knew they had to act quickly before the heat of summer started to affect the incubation success of eggs at the rookery,” Dr Miles said.

"By the end of this nesting season they will have relocated more than 300 clutches of eggs to shaded areas of the beach,” he said.

"With each clutch consisting of upward of 100 eggs, that's thousands of turtles making their way to the ocean when they otherwise might never have hatched at all.”

Dr Miles said the intervention was not a moment too soon with the midday sand temperatures at the top of one dune reaching 77 degrees on Thursday last week.

"It's too late for the clutches that were laid two months ago before the first heatwave hit and tragically we are now seeing hatch- lings emerging and dying in the midday sun,” he said.

EHP chief scientist Col Limpus said his team acted quickly as soon as it realised an abnormal weather event had begun.

"We know that temperatures start to affect incubation rates of turtle eggs at around 32 degrees,” Dr Limpus said.

"Sand surface temperatures under the shade cloth are around 30 degrees cooler than on the exposed dunes and we're confident that at nest depth, up to 60cm below the sand, temperatures are remaining lower than the critical 32 degrees,” he said.

About 200 clutches of turtle eggs have hatched at Mon Repos this season and it is expected that more than 1300 clutches of eggs will hatch in total.

Dr Limpus said the current record breaking temperatures were in stark contrast to the previous nesting season which was the coldest on record.

Bundaberg News Mail

Brisbane shopping just got better: 5 new shops!

BRISBANE is known for its incredibly on-point shopping scene, but things have gone to another level in recent times with a bunch of new retailers moving in.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern ArtGOMA Turns 10Sugar Spin: you; me; art and everythingGallery 1.2Shoppy \"Nervescape\" 2016Media call

FORGET everything you thought you knew about art galleries.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

WIN: Vandal draws swastikas on train, unites people

WIN: Vandal draws swastikas on train, unites people

WHAT happens when a racist vandal takes to a train with a marker pen and scrawls a message that says "Jews belong in the oven" with swastikas?

The band is back together! Emotions run high as No Fixed Address returns

REUNITED: Les Graham Kelly, Bart Willoughby and John Miller at the Share the Spirit festival in Melbourne on January 26.

"After all these years, the vibe is still there”

Waste costs put pressure on Bundaberg business

Craig Baker and Steve King of Bundy Mowers say the business spends $4-500 to dump green waste every week.

"I've just had to absorb it, it had to come out of my pocket”

UPDATE: Racist vandals spray swastika on welcome sign

OFFENSIVE GRAFFITI: The Bundaberg sign on Isis Highway has been defaced overnight.

Vandals face up to five years in prison if caught

Local Partners

Landcare field day coming up

Register for Mundubbera's field day

Sweet name for new Bundy street

BEAUTFUL BEES: Bundaberg bee keeper Ian Finnis helps out farmers across the region by relocating bees. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Honeybee Court will be named after Ian Finnis

WHAT'S ON: Saturday, February 4, and Sunday, February 5

SING ALONG: Catch former Wiggle Sam Moran at Sugarland today.

Five things you need to know

WHAT'S ON: Friday, February 3

MAN V MACHINE: Anthony Mundine and Danny Green fight tonight.

Where to catch Mundine v Green

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

Get a taste of a new Victorian band

Regional band from Victoria is set to release EP and video in March.

MKR disaster: “I feel like this kitchen is cursed”

My Kitchen Rules contestants Bek and Ash.

Bek and Ash get lowest ever score in show’s eight-year history.

The band is back together! Emotions run high as No Fixed Address returns

REUNITED: Les Graham Kelly, Bart Willoughby and John Miller at the Share the Spirit festival in Melbourne on January 26.

"After all these years, the vibe is still there”

Festival hits Agnes Water

Entertainment

Agnes festival on again

Ruby Rose came out to her mother at the age of 12

Actor Ruby Rose

Aussie star talks LGBT rights

Opeth bring the winter and joy from Sweden

Opeth perform at the Tivoli in Brisbane on their Sorceress tour ahead of the history making Sydney Opera House gig.

Outstanding gig a positive sign for the rest of the tour

Dead Letter Circus announce supports

Dead Letter Circus to celebrate 10 years of music with a new tour.Photo Contributed

Brisbane band celebrates 10 years with a new tour

VERY PRIVATE FAMILY HOME

22 Christie, Walkervale 4670

House 3 1 3 $285,000

This timber home in a very private setting, sits conveniently walking distance to Norville, Walkervale primary schools, Bundaberg State High School, Shalom College...

MAGNIFICENT HOME ON 1 ACRE- WALK TO BEACH

28 Kingfisher Crescent, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

OWNERS SLASHED PRICE FROM $685,000 NOW SUBMIT OFFERS OVER $620,000 Fantastic beach side lifestyle is awaiting only a short stroll to approx. 20 kilometres of sand...

THE HOME YOU HAVE BEEN SEARCHING FOR

3 Hooper Court, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 3 $309,000

2 LIVING AREAS, 2 TOILETS, SOLAR POWER, GREAT SIDE ACCESS TO DOUBLE BAY SHED, SECURITY SCREENS AND DOORS, BUILT IN CUPBOARDS AND CEILING FANS, AIR CONDITIONING...

AMAZING RIVERSIDE LIFESTYLE

73 Mariners Way, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $439,000

Imagine enjoying unrestricted river views all day long and into the evening from your lounge chair. Imagine entertaining family and friends overlooking the...

IMMACULATE THROUGHOUT

43 River Terrace, Millbank 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,000

A beautifully kept home in the highly sought after area of Millbank which is conveniently located just minutes to Bundaberg hospitals, C.B.D, major shopping...

BRAND NEW FAMILY HOME

2 Tesch Street, Thabeban 4670

House 4 2 2 $373,000

Buy a brand new and headache free 4 bedroom family home here at 2 Tesch Street, Thabeban. This home has only just been built and is ready for you to just move in...

A NEW STANDARD IN RESIDENTIAL LIVING

Lot 232 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $192,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

AMPLE ROOM TO BUILD YOUR DREAM HOME

Lot 231 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $192,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

WHERE ELSE WOULD YOU RATHER BE

Lot 230 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $203,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

YOUR FAMILY DESERVES THE BEST

Lot 229 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $200,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

Ray White Kawana auction line-up

Something to suit every buyer

Single dad, four kids, turned away from 12 homes. Why?

Sole parent Derek Fenech, with his daughters Amelio, 2, and Katherine, 1, is desperate to find a home for his family of four in Mackay.

Family of five knocked back for rentals in Mackay.

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!