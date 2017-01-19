'Shell-shocked' nurses offered redundancies: union

UP IN THE AIR: Millbank Village staff have until Wednesday to respond to Blue Care.

SOME disillusioned staff at Millbank Village have already handed in their resignations to Blue Care after the organisation decided to shut three of its wings last week.

Queensland Nurses Union local organiser Linda Fuller, who met with nursing staff on Wednesday, said many staff members remained "shell shocked” over the decision, which will see 36 residents forced to move into other Blue Care facilities across the region.

"There were quite a few tears shed on Wednesday when I was talking to staff,” she said.

"I still do not know exactly how many staff will be affected, but I do know about 90 staff all up will be affected one way or the other.”

Ms Fuller said Blue Care was meeting with individual staff members as they ponder their futures.

"For example, those close to retirement age - do they want to retire?

"Are they willing to relocate to another town?

"Are they willing to work at their other facilities?

"If so what are their preferences.”

"Considering they were not offering any redundancy packages, I do know some staff have been offered a redundancy.

"Some staff have already actually resigned.”

Ms Fuller said the first resident left Millbank on Wednesday, and more were planned.

"Some residents are still quite upset, and some have come to terms with the situation,” Ms Fuller said.

Ms Fuller said deadline for staff to notify HR of their intentions was Wednesday.