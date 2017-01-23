Shed destroyed by fire at Burnett Heads

SHED DESTROYED: A disused shed was destroyed in a blaze at Burnett Heads overnight.

A SHED has been completely destroyed by fire overnight at Burnett Heads.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the blaze broke out about 2am and engulfed the disused shed.

The shed was located on a maintenance vehicle track at the end of Kelly St, towards the Burnett Heads lighthouse.

The Burnett Heads Rural Fire Brigade rushed to the fire, but the shed was unable to be saved before it collapsed.

The fire did not pose a risk to residents or nearby property.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire.