She spat in a cop's face and said 'I've got hep C, c**t'

The Greek Goddess of Justice, known as Themis, in the Brisbane courts precinct.
The Greek Goddess of Justice, known as Themis, in the Brisbane courts precinct.

A WOMAN who once kicked a police officer near the groin at Bundaberg five years ago has been sentenced for assaulting two more police officers.

Deception Bay woman Asha Mae McNamara, 28, threw a can of bourbon at one police officer and spat in another officer's face.

It was her 27th birthday and she had drunk about half a carton of beer and some cans of bourbon and Coke when police arrived at her home in the Caboolture area in September last year.

McNamara, who was born in Roma, became aggressive and abusive towards the officers.

When they arrested her for obstructing them, the mother of four threw a can at one officer's face, splitting his lip and splashing alcohol into his eyes.

She also spat in the other officer's face, causing saliva to go into his eye and the side of his mouth and taunted him, saying "I've got hep C, c**t”.

She pleaded guilty at Brisbane District Court on Friday to two counts of seriously assaulting a police officer and one count of obstructing police.

A victim impact statement from the officer who was spat on was tendered to the court and said that when he found out test results showed McNamara did have hepatitis C, his life changed.

He underwent testing for more than a year and recent results showed he had not contracted the disease.

McNamara's defence barrister, John Jacob, told the court his client started drinking alcohol when she was 12 years old.

He said she had a miscarriage about a month before the incident and was feeling depressed.

When he took her through the evidence he said she was shocked and described her behaviour as "disgusting”.

"She indicated that she would not be able to forgive herself if she had transmitted the disease,” Mr Jacob told the court.

Judge Kiernan Dorney said McNamara had been sentenced previously for assaulting police officers.

The court heard she had previously kicked an officer near the groin and had head-butted another officer on a separate occasion.

Judge Dorney said she was a good candidate for rehabilitation and had shown a genuine attempt to give up alcohol.

He sentenced her to a year in jail with immediate parole, taking into account about three months she had spent behind bars in pre-sentence custody.

The court heard she may not be released straight away as she is behind bars for unrelated offences. - ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  asha mae mcnamara asha mcnamara bundaberg caboolture hepatitis c hep c roma

