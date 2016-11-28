Sharmaine shares a lot of dignity

HELPING OUT: Sharmaine Hondow has made and collected 30 womens handbags. They will go to a charity called Share the Diginity.

A BUNDABERG woman who has walked in the shoes of those in need is now returning the help with dignity.

Sharmaine Hondow knows how hard it can be to ask for the simple things in a time of need, after she had lived in homeless shelters in the past.

The mother-of-four said being homeless was difficult at the best of times and that's why she chose to be a part of the charity Share the Dignity.

Now she's back on her feet she helps four different charities a year and this Christmas has been busy collecting handbags.

She has a target to collect 30 handbags which will be filled with toiletries and basic items for women.

"I know what it's like to be there,” she said.

"It's hard to come back from those places when you're in need.”

The 34-year-old said females often didn't like to ask for products such as tampons or pads and by filling the bags with sanitary items would help in a small but significant way.

"Giving women this sort of help will stick with them for a long time - as I would know,” she said.

Share the Dignity was started last year by Rochelle Courtenay in response to an article by Mamamia's, Mia Freedman.

The article highlighted the number of homelessness people and the challenges facing homeless women when menstruating.

Rochelle was shocked to learn that in Australia many homeless women and women in domestic violence shelters had to face unthinkable indignities during their monthly period.

For these women, each month brought a shameful and traumatic experience, suffering indignities such as having to clean themselves in public toilets and use paper towels or newspaper to create makeshift sanitary pads.

Sharmaine said the bags, some of which were handmade by her, will be taken to check points around Bundaberg and given to woman at Christmas.

To fill the bags she would often buy extra items through-out the year when shopping.

"If it's on special I buy an extra one for this,” Sharmaine said.

"And when I stay in accommodation I collects the soaps and shampoos which come in handy for people in need.”

To find out more information about Share the Diginity go to www.sharethedignity.com.au