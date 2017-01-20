Shark spotted near popular Bargara swimming spot

The shark was spotted just outside the rock wall. Photo: Seanne Senior-tapp.

A MOORE Park woman is passing on a warning to swimmers after spotting what she says was a 3m shark just outside the perimetre of the Basin at Bargara.

Seanne Senior-tapp said she had taken her son to go snorkelling at the popular spot when at 10.30am today when they noticed something thrashing about in the water.

"The shark was just on the outside of the Basin wall, it was low tide," she said.

The shark drew the attention of swimmers.

"It was absolutely a shark, several other people confirmed with us and my husband walked out on the rocks for a closer look," Mrs Senior-tapp said.

"It appeared to me about three metres in length, possibly a reef shark?"

Mrs Senior-tapp believed the shark was getting itself a meal.

"It was thrashing around quite a bit so I assume that it was feeding - it stayed for around 15 minutes," she said.

HOLY SHARK: A Bull Shark has been found dead in the Kolan River near the Avondale ramp.

"Not keen on swimming at the beach now, but will gladly swim in the rock pool where it can't get me."

The sighting coincides with the discovery of a bull shark at the Avondale boat ramp yesterday.

A group of friends who were spending the day on the water fishing and swimming found the shark dead on the bank of the Kolan River near the ramp.

One of the people who found the shark said it looked like it had been killed and chucked on the bank.

Surf Life Saving Queensland Wide Bay Capricorn regional operations manager Craig Holden said as far as lifesavers were concerned, there weren't more sharks in the water than normal.

"It's a big bad ocean out there," he said.

"You've got jellyfish and sharks and all those animals.

"From our point of view, we haven't seen anything to suggest a large number of sharks."

Mr Holden said it was, however, a time of year when sharks could be more active.

"It's that time of year when there could be more sharks because the water's warmer and there's also turtles and bait fish," he said.

Mr Holden said the safest thing swimmers could do was avoid swimming in the early morning and late afternoon and swim at patrolled beaches.

"It just reinforces our view that that people should swim at patrolled beaches between the flags," he said.